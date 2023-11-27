The Jonathan Yob Foster Care to Success Scholarship added to 10th Anniversary Yob Family Foundation Christmas Events

Yob Family Foundation The Jonathan Yob Foster Care to Success Scholarship Yob Family Foundation Donation to ZooTampa

It is with great excitement that we announce the addition of The Jonathan Yob Foster Care to Success Scholarships to the 10th Anniversary Christmas Events

The goal of the Jonathan Yob Foster Care to Success Scholarship is to help youth that are striving for higher education & who have demonstrated their commitment to volunteerism.” — Jonathan Yob