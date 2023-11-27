The Jonathan Yob Foster Care to Success Scholarship added to 10th Anniversary Yob Family Foundation Christmas Events
It is with great excitement that we announce the addition of The Jonathan Yob Foster Care to Success Scholarships to the 10th Anniversary Christmas Events
The goal of the Jonathan Yob Foster Care to Success Scholarship is to help youth that are striving for higher education & who have demonstrated their commitment to volunteerism.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As The Yob Family Foundation (YFF) celebrates our 10th anniversary of the YFF/Metropolitan Ministries Christmas event and the ongoing YMCA, Sulphur Springs Christmas event, it is with great excitement and pleasure that we announce the addition of The Jonathan Yob Foster Care to Success Scholarships to this annual event.
The tremendous growth of the annual Yob Family Foundation’s Christmas events that benefit children from the Patricia J. Sullivan Elementary School at Tampa’s Metropolitan Ministries, as well as the YMCA, Sulphur Springs, is a wonderful tribute to the community support that we have enjoyed. This year the events are scheduled for December 12th, 2023 and will take place at ZooTampa. The Chris Godwin Foundation has participated for numerous years; Chris and Mariah are a cornerstone of these events as they bring fun and excitement, while serving as inspirational role models for the children. Over the years, just some of the supporters of this event include ZooTampa, The Straz Performing Arts Center, the Florida Aquarium, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chick-Fil-A, as well as many more community benefactors.
“The addition of the Jonathan Yob Foster Care to Success Scholarship to this annual event is one of several Yob Family Foundation’s initiatives geared toward low income and disadvantaged members of society that can benefit from additional resources. The goal of these scholarships is to help youth that are striving for higher education and that have demonstrated their commitment toward helping others through volunteerism”, stated Jon Yob, founder and President of the Yob Family Foundation.
About the Yob Family Foundation:
The Yob Family Foundation “YFF” was founded by Jonathan Yob in 2012 to provide assistance to people in need and to fill gaps that are often underfunded and overlooked. The YFF partners with countless Tampa Bay Area organizations to create collaborative results that leverage the strengths of each organization.
