Embark on Culinary Greatness with the Food Court Challenge TV Show!

(Press release) Basseterre — The Ministry of Small Business & Entrepreneurship proudly announces the launch of the Food Court Challenge TV Show, a thrilling culinary competition and business accelerator that promises to transform the local food scene.

What’s at Stake: Participating foodpreneurs have the chance to win a rent-free spot at the bustling Bird Rock Food Court for first three months, a substantial XCD$10,000 investment, and an Accelerator Package featuring personalized coaching, branding expertise, and financial consultations.

How to Enter: Contestants are invited to submit their applications by November 28th, 2023. Requirements include a captivating 1-page Business Bio, a delectable menu showcasing their culinary prowess, appetizing food photos, proof of Approved Small Business Status (issued by the Ministry), and a valid Food Handler’s Permit.

Calling All Culinary Maestros: This is an unparalleled opportunity for seasoned food entrepreneurs to showcase their skills and catapult their businesses to new heights. The Food Court Challenge TV Show aims to uncover hidden talents and redefine the local food landscape.

Important Dates:

• Submission Deadline: November 28th, 2023

Contact Information: For inquiries and submissions, please contact SBDC@GOV.KN or call 467-1203. Join Us in the Culinary Revolution! The Food Court Challenge TV Show is more than a competition; it’s a platform for culinary visionaries to shine. We invite the media to join us in spreading the word about this exciting opportunity for local foodpreneurs.