Asphalt Paving Contractors Company Revolutionizes Church Parking with Innovative Design and Cutting-Edge Technology

Maumee, OH - Buck Bros Asphalt Paving and Concrete, an asphalt paving contractors company based in Toledo, OH, has recently completed a parking lot project for Cornerstone Church where they used innovative design and state-of-the-art construction methods to modernize the 20-year-old parking lot. The parking lot was deteriorating and was starting to pose a number of problems, such as drainage issues and unauthorized overnight parking by semi-trucks because of the proximity to I-75. More information about their commercial asphalt parking lot paving services can be gleaned from https://buckbros.com/commercial-asphalt/.

"This parking lot overhaul seamlessly fuses functionality, aesthetics and technology innovation," said John Buck, President of Buck Brothers. "The precision grading ensures ideal drainage while the new layout enhances pedestrian safety. We are proud to deliver a strategically-designed lot that resolves longstanding issues using the latest construction methods."

This parking lot project involved rethinking the layout and grading the 100,000 sq ft area with Trimble’s 3D modeling software to attain 1/16 inch precision. It also involved strategically positioning the curbing and islands to optimize drainage to a central location and discourage parking by oversized vehicles. Lot segmentation and 24-foot drive lanes prevented unsafe shortcuts and excessive speeds in the parking lot.

It is important to note that this million dollar parking lot project is being considered for the 2024 Parking Lot Design Award. Buck Brothers takes pride in continuing to set the standard in parking lot construction through their use of cutting-edge techniques and creative problem-solving.

They want to stress that commercial asphalt projects need careful planning and skilled execution. The company takes pride in their family tradition of servicing businesses throughout Northwest Ohio and offering the best quality paving and maintenance services in the area. The industries they serve include: retail stores, restaurants, office buildings, schools, hospitals, warehouses, and manufacturing plants. More about the company can be gleaned from their Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/buckbrothersllc/.

The parking lot services they provide include asphalt parking lot remove and replace where they employ specialized heavy asphalt pavement equipment to remove the current paving and blend the bits. Next, they will touch up and add stone to provide a stable base. Other services offered include: asphalt parking lot overlay, asphalt parking lot extension, new asphalt parking lot, asphalt parking lot mill and overlay, asphalt parking lot repair, and pothole filling.

They also recommend regular repair and maintenance for asphalt parking lots because it could save the property owner thousands in costly repaving work later on. They want to emphasize that they are the best choice for commercial asphalt services because of their decades of experience in the industry and their ability to handle any kind of project. They want to point out that while also offer residential services, they have shifted their focus to commercial projects.

They will work efficiently to repair anything that spoils the commercial asphalt to protect the client, the business, their clients, and employees. Their team of professionals protects the business’ bottom line by providing top quality installation, repair, and maintenance services.

They can also provide sealcoating services to extend the life of the pavement and offer savings over the long run. Sealcoating offers various benefits, such as: beautification because a fresh sealcoat provides a clean and rich look for the parking lot; prevention of oxidation, which causes deterioration of the asphalt pavement; prevention of weather damage; stronger resistance of the asphalt pavement from oil and gas; resistance to UV rays; easier to clean and maintain pavement surface; better pavement flexibility; and longer lifespan for pavement.

Buck Brothers Asphalt Paving & Concrete is a family-owned company since 1997 that provides industry-leading parking lot design, construction and maintenance services throughout Northwest Ohio. Dedicated to innovation and precision, the company utilizes advanced technologies like Trimble 3D modeling and UTS fine grading systems. The company provides residential and commercial asphalt maintenance, including sealcoating, pot hole repair, catch basin repair, crack filling, and striping.

Those who are interested in learning more about Buck Bros Asphalt Paving and Concrete can check out their website or contact them on the phone or through email. Those who want to find out their location and other relevant information can visit their Google Maps page at https://www.google.com/maps?cid=6244879466904326477. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm from Monday to Friday.

