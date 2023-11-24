Home Instead Redbridge & Walthamstow Is Offering Flexible In-Home Care Service Packages For Clients

London, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London, England -

The range of services offered by Home Instead Redbridge & Walthamstow include personal care, dementia care, respite care, live-in care, palliative care, overnight care, home help, and companionship. The company provides home care services to the following areas - Walthamstow, Woodford, South Woodford, Woodford Green, Chigwell, Hainault, Barkingside, Clayhall, Redbridge, Ilford, Gants Hill, Newbury Park, Chadwell Heath, Goodmayes, Seven Kings, and the surrounding areas.

“When it comes to care, there is no place like home,” says the spokesperson for Home Instead Redbridge & Walthamstow. “Our flexible home care solutions are designed to be flexible and ensure that your loved ones get the care they need to live happily and with dignity in familiar surroundings with those they care about the most. Whether it is regular daily visits to provide companionship and assistance with routine activities or a more comprehensive live-in care arrangement for those who require around-the-clock support, we are committed to delivering a high standard of care. For more information, visit https://business.google.com/website/home-instead-redbridge-and-walthamstow-homehealthcareservice/&q=home+care+service+home+instead+redbridge+walthamstow.”

The company’s daily home care assistance is designed to promote the client’s autonomy, providing support with everyday tasks such as medication reminders, personal grooming, meal preparation, and mobility assistance. These services not only uphold their physical well-being but also foster emotional health through regular social interaction, a critical component of holistic home health care.

Home Instead Redbridge & Walthamstow’s live-in care services ensure that a dedicated Care Professional is always on hand. This continuous presence provides comforting reassurance, far beyond what occasional visits can offer, ideal for managing more complex care requirements and ensuring safety and companionship throughout the day and night.

Clients in Redbridge, Walthamstow, and surrounding areas can rely on Home Instead to deliver personalized care plans that are tailored to individual needs for a truly bespoke service. Care services are available from just 3 hours a week to 24/7 live-in care. Moreover, clients also have the peace of mind of knowing that all services are monitored and regulated for quality assurance.

The company’s personal care services provide support with daily tasks ensuring comfort and hygiene. Its dementia care services provide specialized care from Care Professionals who understand the complexities of dementia. Its respite care services provide family carers with a well-deserved break. The company’s live-in care services provide full-time support for those who need continuous assistance.

Home Instead’s palliative care services offer compassionate care to its clients during challenging times. Its overnight care services ensure safety and support through the night. The company’s home help services provide assistance with housekeeping and maintaining the client’s household. Finally, its companionship services offer befriending services to combat loneliness and provide engaging social interaction.

Home Instead is fully regulated by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), ensuring its services meet the highest standards. Additionally, the company has also received several other recognitions such as The Gold Standard Framework for excellence in end-of-life care and Investors in People Accreditation for affirming its commitment to its staff and their development.

The company’s onboarding process starts with the client contacting any of its over 250 local offices across the UK. After an initial chat where the company gets to know the client better and their loved one’s needs, a home visit is scheduled to determine what type of Care Professional would be best. Next, once the company has selected the right support and brought them up to speed with the loved one’s needs, introductions are made in a relaxed but suitable setting. Finally, during the Care Professional’s first few weeks, they will focus on getting to know their clients better while the company will keep in touch to make sure everything is going smoothly.

Readers are urged to find out more about Home Instead Redbridge & Walthamstow by visiting its website or contacting the company’s representatives at 02080 162-069 or ben.barraco@homeinstead.co.uk. Alternatively, readers can use the contact form on the website for a callback at a time that suits them.

