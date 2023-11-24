Submit Release
Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Republic of Korea Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met Republic of Korea Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo at Busan Naval Base in Busan, Republic of Korea, today.

Franchetti’s visit, her first international trip as CNO, underscored the ironclad U.S. - ROK alliance and the U.S. Navy’s commitment to maintaining peace and security on the Korean peninsula.

Franchetti served as Commander, Naval Forces Korea (CNFK) from August 2013 to August 2015, and expressed her professional pride to return to the region during the 70th anniversary of the U.S. - ROK Mutual Defense Treaty and establishment of the U.S. - ROK alliance.

During her discussions with Yang, Franchetti noted that for seven decades the U.S. - ROK alliance has proven to be among the most capable, cooperative, and durable in the world. She applauded the significant advances in interoperability between the U.S. and ROK navies since she was CNFK and committed to advance Navy-to-Navy relations with purpose and urgency.

The U.S. and ROK navies regularly operate and train together, notably both navies participated in Maritime Counter-Special Operations Exercise, the 56th iteration of the Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting, as well as a trilateral maritime exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group earlier this year.

This was Franchetti and Yang’s first meeting as Heads of Navy.

