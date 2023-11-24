Armenia: Grants up to €45,000 for CSOs in Sunik providing social services

People in Need, a Czech non-governmental organisation, has announced a European Union-funded grant competition for civil society organisations operating in Syunik, Armenia.

The call aims to support local CSOs in providing time-sensitive community-based social services needed by local communities and forcibly displaced individuals from Nagorno-Karabakh. The applicant CSOs should have at least 1 year of experience in providing social services.

CSOs can propose the establishment of a neighbourhood centre; the provision of local social services to prevent trafficking, labour exploitation and drug use; the launching of a Social Taxi service; the introduction of home care specialists for the long-term care of elderly people living alone or people with mental health problems, etc.

Applicants can come up with several proposals/ideas, but it may be that only one receives an award.

People in Need intends to award five grants (up to €45,000 each, in AMD equivalent).

The deadline for applications is 10 December.

For additional questions or clarifications, an online information meeting will be held on 27 November at 12:00.

Find out more

Press release