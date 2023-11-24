Moldova: EU-supported ‘Antreprenor Expo’ takes place in Chisinau

Around hundred Moldovan SMEs are taking part in the second EU-backed ‘Antreprenor Expo’ exhibition to showcase their products and services.

The exhibition takes place from 23 to 26 November at the MOLDEXPO exhibition complex in the capital Chisinau.

The event aims to bring together representatives of the business community and public institutions to provide new impetus.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the expo, Adam Grodzicki, Deputy Head of the Cooperation Department of the EU Delegation to Moldova, said: “Sustainable SMEs development is at the heart of the EU’s integrated approach to private sector development. The European Union reaffirms its support to Moldova on its path towards a sustainable and inclusive market economy, where SMEs are the main drivers of innovation and job creation.”

