Submit Release
News Search

There were 670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,467 in the last 365 days.

Moldova: EU-supported ‘Antreprenor Expo’ takes place in Chisinau

Around hundred Moldovan SMEs are taking part in the second EU-backed ‘Antreprenor Expo’ exhibition to showcase their products and services.

The exhibition takes place from 23 to 26 November at the MOLDEXPO exhibition complex in the capital Chisinau. 

The event aims to bring together representatives of the business community and public institutions to provide new impetus.  

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the expo, Adam Grodzicki, Deputy Head of the Cooperation Department of the EU Delegation to Moldova, said: “Sustainable SMEs development is at the heart of the EU’s integrated approach to private sector development. The European Union reaffirms its support to Moldova on its path towards a sustainable and inclusive market economy, where SMEs are the main drivers of innovation and job creation.”

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Moldova: EU-supported ‘Antreprenor Expo’ takes place in Chisinau

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more