The Province Welcomes 2023-24 Provincial Youth Council Members

CANADA, November 24 - Released on November 24, 2023

The Provincial Government is excited to welcome 12 incredible students from Grades 10 to 12 to participate in this year's Provincial Youth Council. The Provincial Youth Council is celebrating its fifth year in 2023-24.

These students, from across the province, will provide feedback and insights on education policies, curriculum, programs, or priorities in response to requests made by the Minster of Education, Ministry of Education staff and sector partners.

"I want to welcome these students to the Provincial Youth Council and I look forward to their valuable insights, which will contribute to the future of education in Saskatchewan," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "I am proud of these newest members and their willingness to stand up as young leaders in their schools and communities."

The 2023-24 Provincial Youth Council members are:

Abigail Calvin, Lutheran Collegiate Bible Institute

Bret Fahselt, Chinook School Division

Catherine Okolita, Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre

Deondre Herman, Northern Lights School Division

Emry Marchand, Lloydminster Public School Division

Freddie Comfort, Prairie Valley School Division

Jan Nasibog, Sun West School Division

Jazmine Pope, Chinook School Division

Mariam Touré, Conseil des Ecoles fransaskoises

Momore Afolabi, Prairie South School Division

Sabine Wagner, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools

Sahaab Javaid, Regina Public School Division

"I am excited to serve on the Provincial Youth Council," youth council participant Jazmine Pope said. "I believe that student voice is important in the school setting as a means of creating a place where students want to be and where they can excel."

Throughout the year, the students will come together to build leadership skills, improve knowledge application and problem-solving skills, and contribute to promoting and understanding change in the education sector.

Meet the 2023-24 Provincial Youth Council and learn more about their role with the Ministry of Education visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/education-and-learning/provincial-youth-council

-30-

For more information, contact:

Trish Bezborotko

Education

Phone: 306-787-6304

Email: trish.bezborotko@gov.sk.ca