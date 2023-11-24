The Province Welcomes 2023-24 Provincial Youth Council Members
CANADA, November 24 - Released on November 24, 2023
The Provincial Government is excited to welcome 12 incredible students from Grades 10 to 12 to participate in this year's Provincial Youth Council. The Provincial Youth Council is celebrating its fifth year in 2023-24.
These students, from across the province, will provide feedback and insights on education policies, curriculum, programs, or priorities in response to requests made by the Minster of Education, Ministry of Education staff and sector partners.
"I want to welcome these students to the Provincial Youth Council and I look forward to their valuable insights, which will contribute to the future of education in Saskatchewan," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "I am proud of these newest members and their willingness to stand up as young leaders in their schools and communities."
The 2023-24 Provincial Youth Council members are:
- Abigail Calvin, Lutheran Collegiate Bible Institute
- Bret Fahselt, Chinook School Division
- Catherine Okolita, Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre
- Deondre Herman, Northern Lights School Division
- Emry Marchand, Lloydminster Public School Division
- Freddie Comfort, Prairie Valley School Division
- Jan Nasibog, Sun West School Division
- Jazmine Pope, Chinook School Division
- Mariam Touré, Conseil des Ecoles fransaskoises
- Momore Afolabi, Prairie South School Division
- Sabine Wagner, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools
- Sahaab Javaid, Regina Public School Division
"I am excited to serve on the Provincial Youth Council," youth council participant Jazmine Pope said. "I believe that student voice is important in the school setting as a means of creating a place where students want to be and where they can excel."
Throughout the year, the students will come together to build leadership skills, improve knowledge application and problem-solving skills, and contribute to promoting and understanding change in the education sector.
Meet the 2023-24 Provincial Youth Council and learn more about their role with the Ministry of Education visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/education-and-learning/provincial-youth-council
-30-
For more information, contact:
Trish Bezborotko
Education
Phone: 306-787-6304
Email: trish.bezborotko@gov.sk.ca