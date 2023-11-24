Saskatchewan to Promote Nuclear Advantages in France

CANADA, November 24 - Released on November 24, 2023

Crown Investments Corporation Minister Dustin Duncan will represent Saskatchewan at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE) in Paris, France, from November 27 to December 1, to showcase the province's nuclear capabilities and opportunities on the international stage.

"Saskatchewan is a world-leading uranium producer - we have what the world needs for fueling a global reactor fleet today and into the future," Duncan said. "With a long successful history of nuclear research and development, Saskatchewan is well-positioned to lead on the next phase of small modular reactors and global nuclear development. Our resources, experience and expertise support energy security and economic growth at home and around the world."

Duncan will participate in a provincial ministerial panel with Ontario and New Brunswick ministers at the event to discuss the Canadian nuclear industry's major role in the clean energy transition over the coming decades.

“For generations, Saskatchewan has been a keystone of Canada’s global leadership on nuclear energy and technology, providing fuel, research and development, and a highly skilled workforce,” Canadian Nuclear Association President and CEO John Gorman said. “Canada is set to increasingly rely on clean electricity to drive our industries, heat our homes, and power our economies. We are thrilled that Saskatchewan will be joining the industry at WNE 2023 to highlight the province’s strengths and advantages as we face these challenges and together capitalize of the many opportunities afforded by the growth of the nuclear sector.”

Duncan will meet with countries and companies at the exhibition, including the Government of Poland and Orlen Synthos Green Energy which have selected GE-Hitachi BWRX-300 reactor for their SMR deployment, and Orano Group, a French company which owns Orano Canada - a leading uranium producer, headquartered in Saskatoon.

"Saskatchewan is proud to be the second largest high-quality uranium producer in the world," Duncan said. "On behalf of our province, I look forward to meeting decision makers, industry leaders and experts to learn and explore future collaboration opportunities on nuclear development, exports and investment."

The three-day exhibition will host more than 700 global leaders to discuss future projects, new energy models and potential nuclear applications.

In June 2022, SaskPower announced the selection of the GE-Hitachi SMR as the preferred technology for potential grid-scale deployment in Saskatchewan.

Earlier this year, Saskatoon-based Cameco signed an agreement with Ukraine's state-owned nuclear energy utility, Energoatom, to provide uranium to meet Ukraine's nuclear needs from 2024 to 2035. The corporation also recently announced its successful acquisition of Westinghouse Electric Company through a strategic partnership with Brookfield Asset Management.

The Saskatchewan Research Council signed an MOU in 2022 with Westinghouse to explore the micro-SMR eVinci for potential research and industrial applications in Saskatchewan.

