Government Celebrates Opening of 10 Affordable and Barrier-Free Homes in Saskatoon

CANADA, November 24 - Released on November 24, 2023

Low-income families in Saskatoon in need of affordable and barrier-free housing now have access to 10 new units in part thanks to a $585,250 investment by the Government of Saskatchewan, City of Saskatoon and Newrock Developments.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to support this project that allows people to live independently in their community," Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, Gene Makowsky said. "Our government will continue to work with partners to improve housing affordability and better support people and families in greatest housing need."

These 10 new units will provide affordable housing to four low-income families and six families needing barrier-free housing. Support services and tenant placement will be provided by Spinal Cord Injury Saskatchewan (SCIS). SCIS is a non-profit organization that aims to assist people with spinal cord injuries and other physical disabilities through information and systems navigation, rehabilitation services and peer mentorship.

Project funding for the 10 new units includes an investment of $250,000 from the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation through the Saskatchewan Co-Investment Program. The Saskatchewan Co-Investment Program supports projects that address urgent housing needs and have secured funding from other governmental jurisdictions. Through a cost matching grant, the City of Saskatoon provided an additional $250,000 to the Sage Meadows project, and Newrock Developments provided $85,250.

"This new development will provide an affordable home to four low-income families and six families needing barrier-free housing," Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said. "Having accessible options for people of all abilities is so important in our growing city. Thank you to Newrock Developments, the Government of Saskatchewan and the City of Saskatoon for the funding support; and to Spinal Cord Injury Saskatchewan who will place tenants for the six barrier-free units."

"We are happy to be hosting the grand opening for Sage Meadows townhomes on November 24," Newrock Developments Manager of Operations Darrick Muth said. "Sage Meadows is a townhome community in Rosewood/The Meadows, designed to meet the needs of a wide range of renters, ranging from students, to families, to seniors. Sage Meadows offers a number of affordable units, including six accessible units, rented in conjunction with Spinal Cord Injuries Saskatchewan. As with all our developments, we are proud of this community, and feel this housing type is an asset to the neighborhood and its residents."

Housing is a key priority in providing a better quality of life for Saskatchewan families and communities. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan, through Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, has invested $830 million to housing supply, repair programs and affordable rental development. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.

