Wireless Guardian's Technologies Safeguards Holiday Sales Amidst Retail Crime Surge
Retail industry prepares for record-breaking holiday shopping season, Wireless Guardian provides security solutions to protect profits amidst a surge in crime.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the National Retail Federation (NRF) forecasting holiday spending to reach record levels in 2023, Wireless Guardian emphasizes the critical role that point-of-sale (POS) security plays in fortifying safety measures for retailers. This anticipated surge in holiday shopping coincides with the alarming rise in retail crime, further emphasizing the need for robust security solutions.
Projected Record-Breaking Holiday Spending
The NRF projects holiday spending to reach between $957.3 billion and $966.6 billion during November and December, representing a 3% to 4% increase over 2022.
The NRF's consumer report, conducted separately by Prosper Insights & Analytics, notes that respondents expect to spend an average of $875 on seasonal items, including decorations, gifts, and food, an increase of $42 more than estimated last year. Most of those surveyed don't expect to finish their holiday shopping until December and list grocery stores, discount stores, and department stores as brick-and-mortar shopping destinations.
Escalating Retail Crime Threatens Retailers' Bottom Line
Amidst the anticipated holiday shopping frenzy, retailers face the growing challenge of retail crime, including internal and external theft and increasingly violent organized retail crime.
The NRF's 2023 National Retail Security Survey reports an alarming $112.1 billion in losses from shrink, up from $93.9 billion in 2021, an average shrink rate increase of 1.4% over the previous year.
Wireless Guardian: A Shield Against Retail Threats
Wireless Guardian's AI-enhanced systems provide a robust security solution for retailers seeking to mitigate losses in the face of escalating retail crime.
Real-Time Monitoring
With advanced real-time monitoring and analytics, Wireless Guardian's capabilities effectively track and respond to suspicious activities, creating a safer shopping environment for both customers and employees. The system enables businesses to promptly identify unusual behavior, high-theft areas, and repeat offenders by actively monitoring transactions, inventory movements, and employee activities. This proactive approach increases situational awareness with real-time alerts that allow retailers to swiftly address potential incidents, minimizing losses.
Patented and Proven Technology
Leading the way in retail safety and theft prevention, Wireless Guardian integrates artificial intelligence and Edge-enhanced solutions. The system utilizes signals intelligence to meticulously capture and process real-time physical location data, offering retailers unprecedented insights into their in-store environment.
The technology actively monitors and analyzes customer and employee movements, using sophisticated algorithms to detect suspicious patterns indicative of internal and external theft. In collaboration with industry frontrunners, Wireless Guardian is dedicated to remaining at the forefront of security innovations.
Seamless Integration
Wireless Guardian's systems offer a user-friendly experience while elevating overall security measures by seamlessly integrating existing infrastructures. This compatibility allows retailers to optimize their existing systems without disruption, providing a cohesive and integrated solution that improves operational efficiencies and security across the retail landscape.
Empowering Retailers With Real Solutions
As retailers prepare for an unprecedented holiday shopping season, Wireless Guardian is poised to provide enhanced security solutions to protect their profits and safeguard customer safety. By proactively mitigating retail crime threats, businesses can optimize their operations, protect their bottom line, and foster a secure shopping environment that encourages customer loyalty.
For more information about Wireless Guardian and its advanced security capabilities, please visit www.WirelessGuardian.com.
About Wireless Guardian
Wireless Guardian is the world's first forward-facing human threat detection system and the most effective investigative security solution for today's high-tech environment. The company offers a range of technology-based security services, including video monitoring and tracking, access control, and threat detection, and is committed to delivering technology solutions that improve the safety and security of its clients' facilities and operations.
