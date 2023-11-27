BLUE NECTARINE is exploring a new sound with their single “Summer Fever”
BLUE NECTARINE - the band from Armenia release single “Summer Fever” and the Music Video for the Alternative Rock track after entering Top 10 on Music Charts
Feeling as you’re stuck in one place, but you’re ready to fly”BUCHOLZ I.D. NORDHEIDE, NORDHEIDE, GERMANY, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After entering the top 10 on the Indie Music Charts with their head-bopping single “Painted On The Wall” - BLUE NECTARINE is back at it with an Alternative-Rock piece titled “Summer Fever”.
BLUE NECTARINE, best known for their fluidity in mixing music genres and conquering a variety of styles between releases – is showing some melancholic and melodic sounds in the newest record. Not to be fooled by the title - the song indeed will take you through all the autumnal feels.
“SUMMER FEVER” is containing a bouquet of bittersweet emotions: the rush you get as you fear you’re missing out on the “Summer” of your life, meanwhile the rest of the world seems to be going forward without you.
The Music Video for the track is about to leave your head spinning in the best way possible with a gloomy flavor. “Feeling as you’re stuck in one place, but you’re ready to fly” – the MV was built around this phrase, Evelyn explains. Being passionate and leading the process of filming - she was also the one in charge of the music video editing and arrangement.
“You know how you shout when it hurts? “It hurts!”, that kind of feeling!”- the clip starts with these words, explaining the meaning of the phrase that centers the whole song. In their native tongue - Armenian, the girls shout – “It hurts” in the hook of “Summer Fever”.
BLUE NECTARINE is a girl group formed in Yerevan, Armenia on September 13th 2021 by two sisters – Roney Rae and Evelyn.
Since the moment of the group’s making the girls had full control over their creative journey - self-producing albums. From concepts up till the last stages of bringing their ideas to life has been Roney Rae and Evelyn’s responsibility.
Becoming a signed artist with Wolf Entertainment in July 2022, the band got the extra confidence and support to make their music reachable across all platforms.
Also, with the help of “Wolf Entertainment” Founder - mastering and polishing their unique tracks.
So early on in their career, the industry insiders welcomed BLUE NECTARINE with enthusiasm and have given them opportunities, such as shining on “Across The Cavnas Productions”, “The Emily Clark’s TV Show”, even going as far as taking part in worldwide campaign to bring Bobbly Helm’s hit song “Jingle Bell Rock” to people all around the globe – making an Armenian duet version of the classic.
The Holiday favorite partly in their mother tongue once again earned the band success in the Euro Indie Music Charts.
BLUE NECTARINE - "Summer Fever" M/V