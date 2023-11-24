MPT Series Maryland Farm & Harvest Visits Caroline, Calvert, Cecil, and Frederick Counties During November 28 Episode

November 24, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD (November 24, 2023) – Maryland Public Television’s (MPT) original series Maryland Farm & Harvest, now in its 11th season, will feature farms and locations in Caroline, Calvert, Cecil, and Frederick counties during an episode premiering on Tuesday, November 28. A preview of the episode can be found on the series’ webpage at mpt.org/programs/farm/.

Maryland Farm & Harvest airs on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on MPT-HD and online at mpt.org/livestream. Following their broadcast premiere, episodes are also available to view on demand using MPT’s online video player and the PBS App. Encore broadcasts air on MPT-HD on Thursdays at 11 p.m. and on Sundays at 6 a.m. Episodes also air on MPT2/Create® on Fridays at 7:30 p.m.

The popular weekly series takes viewers on a journey across the Free State, telling engaging and enlightening stories about the farms, people, and technology required to sustain and grow agriculture in Maryland, the state’s number one commercial industry.

With introductions filmed at Still Work Farm in New Market (Frederick County), the November 28 episode features the following segments:

The Reed Center (Frederick County)– It’s Earth Day weekend at The REED Center for Ecosystem Reintegration, an intentionally designed 150-acre permaculture farm in Middletown. By the end of the weekend, some 500 volunteers will have planted more than 5,000 trees. It’s all part of founder Ben Friton’s plan to reconnect people to nature and show them a different approach to agriculture, one that replicates naturally occurring forests. Viewers meet volunteers of different ages and backgrounds, get a tree grafting lesson, and hear from Ben why a farm like The REED Center is so important for environmental and human health.

Mighty Microgreens (Calvert and Cecil Counties)– At My Mustard Seed in St. Leonard, Tresor Thomas grows more than 30 varieties of microgreens out of her family’s suburban house. Meanwhile, at Fresh Source Farms in Elkton, Andy Mussaw is growing his micro crops on a macro level. Both urban farmers believe passionately in the health benefits of microgreens, and consumers are catching on. As demand continues increase, some estimates project the global sales of microgreens to reach $3 billion by 2030.

The Local Buy: Smokey Cat Lavender Farm/Earth Tones Café (Caroline County)– Al Spoler takes a trip to the Eastern Shore to visit Smokey Cat Lavender Farm in Federalsburg, where he learns about lavender varieties and he joins the Caroline County Garden Club for a lesson in wreath making led by farm owner Debbie Brohawn. From there, Al heads to Earth Tones Café in Denton, where chef Kim Wood whips up lavender-glazed sugar cookies for him to try.

Nearly 16 million viewers have watched Maryland Farm & Harvest on MPT since the series’ debut in 2013. The series has traveled to nearly 450 farms, fisheries, and other agriculture-related locations during its first 10 seasons, covering every Maryland county, as well as Baltimore City and Washington, D.C.

Past episodes can be viewed at video.mpt.tv/show/maryland-farm-harvest/, while episode segments are available on the series’ YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/MarylandFarmHarvest/featured. Engage with the show on social media @MarylandFarmHarvest on Facebook and @mdfarmtv on Instagram.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture is MPT’s co-production partner for Maryland Farm & Harvest. Major funding is provided by the Maryland Grain Producers Utilization Board.

Additional funding is provided by Maryland’s Best; a grant from the Rural Maryland Council Agriculture Education and Rural Development Fund; Maryland Agricultural Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation (Marbidco); a grant from the Maryland Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Program; Farm Credit; Maryland Soybean Board; Maryland Association of Soil Conservation Districts; Wegmans Food Markets; Maryland Nursery, Landscape & Greenhouse Association; Maryland Farm Bureau; The Keith Campbell Foundation for the Environment; and a contribution made by the Citizens of Baltimore County. Other support comes from the Mar-Del Watermelon Association and Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation.

