Opening Ceremony of The 11th Shenzhen International Industrial Design Fair 2023

Innovation Creates Value, “Shenzhen Design” Demonstrates the Power of Design

Shenzhen, China, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hosted by Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government, organized by Industry and Information Technology Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, undertaken by Shenzhen Industrial Design Profession Association (SIDA), the 11th Shenzhen International Industrial Design Fair (“the Fair”) started in the afternoon of 23rd November at Hall 2 of the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Centre. Thomas Garvey, President of the World Design Organization, Ren He, the Overseas Specialist of COMAC, and other guests from related fields and government leaders attended this fair.

With the theme of “Design Reboot: Symbiosis”, Shenzhen International Industrial Design Fair 2023 will be held for four days from 23rd to 26th November. Focusing on intelligent transport, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and other cutting-edge design and technology, this fair is centred on the three dimensions of “design empowering industry, design empowering cities and design empowering social sustainability”. We apply the mode of combing the main venue and Nanshan, Futian, Qianhai and the Shenzhen Bay Super Headquarters, which integrate the global and Shenzhen features and fully demonstrates the best practical achievements of industrial design empowering the high-quality development of the industry.

With an area of 15,000 square metres, our fair cover seven exhibition section, including “National Industrial design Section”, “New Design×New Commerce Section”, “New Consumption Trend Section”, “ Well-known Brands Section”, “Shenzhen Design Centre Section”, “CMF Trend Section”, “Global Creative Design Exploration Section”, “Inspiration Camp”, “International Design Forum Section”, and invite more than 300 innovative design institutions from all over the world to participate, and massively showcasing more than 6,000 pieces of design masterpieces from 30 countries and regions, such as Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Denmark, Turkey. During this fair, more than 30 activities will be held, including Global Design Value Summit, Design Awards Activities, Industrial Design Empowers Eastern, Western, Northern Guangdong Series Events, To Innovate Infinity – Seminar by Indiegogo, Brilliance in Future Award Ceremony, Design Forum, New Product Launch. With design as the engine and innovation as the impetus, global high-quality innovation forces will be assembled, actively promoting the deep integration of the innovation chain, industrial chain, capital chain and talent chain, and providing solid support for Shenzhen to promote the high-quality development of new industrialization.

The exhibition continues the combinations of online and offline style, using modern information technology means such as 5G, VR/AR, big data. By applying a multi-level online exhibition by combining online and offline scenarios such as cloud display, cloud interaction and cloud negotiation, this fair creates a multi-level and cutting-edge online exhibition, which reshape the method of displaying scenarios, improve service, build a 24-hour, cross-space platform with online and offline channel.

Shenzhen International Industrial Design Fair has been successfully hosted for ten years, exploring and making efforts in many fields with a comprehensive way, such as talents, funds, industrial policies, international cooperation, design education, bring top-notch international design concepts and products to Shenzhen, creating. Batch after batch of emerging design teams in Shenzhen have been established and grown, significantly elevating the development level of design in Shenzhen and its international influence. This has further driven industrial innovation and development, creating a series of innovative products. “Shenzhen Design” has effectively propelled high-quality economic and social development, improved the quality of life for citizens, and enhanced the efficient governance of the green city. It has become an international platform leading in innovation, future-oriented design, and the integration of design and industry. “Shenzhen Design” has emerged as a new urban brand, following in the footsteps of “Shenzhen Speed” and “Shenzhen Quality.”

In the modern and vibrant international metropolis of Shenzhen, full of charm, dynamism, vitality, and innovation, as of now, there are nearly 22,000 industrial design institutions, over 700 high-tech industrial design enterprises, and more than 150,000 industrial designers and practitioners. There are 14 national-level industrial design centers, 123 provincial-level industrial design centers, and 102 municipal-level industrial design centers that have been established. The number of industrial design centers in Shenzhen ranks first in the country, and it was awarded the first batch of service-oriented manufacturing demonstration cities of the country in industrial design. Since 2012, Shenzhen enterprises and designers have won a total of 2,360 iF design awards and 1,524 red dot design awards, reaching record highs for 12 consecutive years, providing strong support for promoting the high-end, intelligent and green development of the manufacturing industry, and building a world-leading and significant centre of advanced manufacturing. The economic and social development of Shenzhen has continued to step into a new stage with the help of industrial design.

The design drives innovation, innovation creates value. Industrial design is a creative activity that communicates science and technology with art, coordinates humanities with engineering, and connects demand with production, which perfectly fits the innovative and creative atmosphere and development needs of Shenzhen. Relying on the advantages of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area construction, Shenzhen will expedite the construction of an innovative industrial design system based on “design + research and development + services.” It actively harnesses the supportive and guiding role of industrial design in industrial innovation and development, paving the way for new patterns of innovation and development in Guangdong and providing robust support for the high-quality development of the real economy. This fully showcases Shenzhen’s unique charm as the “City of Design,” highlighting the design prowess of Chinese modernization, with Shenzhen at its forefront.



Ivy Yang ivy.yang-at-szida.org