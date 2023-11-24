Funfull Brings “All You Can Play, Every Day” to the Treasure Valley Area
Funfull, a unique provider of a universal membership program for family entertainment, is excited to announce its expansion into the Treasure Valley area.
Our commitment at Funfull is to foster quality family time and cultivate delightful experiences for everyone.”SALISBURY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Funfull, a unique provider of a universal membership program for family entertainment, is excited to announce its expansion into the Treasure Valley area. Known for offering unlimited (a.k.a. “All You Can Play, Every Day”) access to a variety of local fun venues, Funfull is set to transform how families in Treasure Valley create cherished memories by incorporating active fun into their lifestyle.
— Vishal Patel
Having enjoyed rapid growth in Delaware and Maryland, Funfull is thrilled to bring its unique membership program to the Treasure Valley area. The Funfull program provides families with unlimited access to a wide range of family-friendly venues, including Jump Time Meridian, Aquarium of Boise, Jabbers, Idaho Reptile Zoo, Treasure Valley Skate, Fast Lane Indoor Kart Racing, and more. In addition, members enjoy exclusive discounts and special offers at fun places like Chuck E. Cheese, Regal Theaters, AMC Theatres, and Cinemark. Members get access to all that and more under a single monthly membership fee. As a result, Funfull makes family entertainment more affordable and accessible. Funfull’s program creates a perfect win-win-win for consumers, local businesses, and the community.
To let everyone in the Treasure Valley area get a taste of the fun, Funfull is offering a free two-week trial period. Those who accept the free trial get to see for themselves how thousands of families are transforming the way they play. To activate the trial, consumers simply use code “PLAYFREE” in the Funfull mobile app between now and December 14, 2023.
Funfull CEO Vishal Patel said, "Our commitment at Funfull is to foster quality family time and cultivate delightful experiences for everyone. Our expansion into the Treasure Valley market is a strategic move to provide local families with a diverse assortment of entertainment options, all while ensuring affordability as they explore and enjoy fun places together."
Families who join Funfull in Treasure Valley can expect an array of benefits, including:
- Access to a variety of family entertainment venues
- Significant discounts on admission fees, activities, and more
- Convenient monthly membership with no long-term commitment, or a discounted annual option
- A one-stop platform designed to transform family fun including convenient features such as delegated access, referrals, invites, and even more in the near future, such as advanced check-ins.
Funfull is extending an invitation to local businesses, entertainment venues, and community organizations in the Treasure Valley area to explore potential partnership opportunities. Joining the Funfull network enables businesses to attract a wider customer base, raise employee satisfaction, enhance brand visibility, and contribute to the proliferation of family entertainment in the region. Interested parties may contact Cathy Stafford at cathy@funfull.com or 302-846-5647 for more information.
About Funfull:
Funfull provides unlimited and deeply discounted access to a wide range of local entertainment options under one affordable monthly membership. Our mission is to make fun venues more accessible to more American families more often. As a result, we strengthen families, increase socialization, improve mental health, and make fun venues across the U.S. more successful than ever.
Funfull is the universal fun membership program that offers an "All You Can Play, Every Day" model. Families and individuals enjoy endless fun anywhere, anytime, at a variety of family entertainment locations. They receive unlimited access to trampoline parks, bowling, mini golf, arcades, roller skating, play centers, and so much more. Plus, they get the best pricing at a wide range of popular entertainment venues.
Consumers can join Funfull for only $14.95 a month, with no long-term commitment. By doing so, they transform family time and make every day an adventure with great memories waiting to be created.
Funfull is currently available in:
Delmarva Peninsula (Salisbury, MD; Cambridge, MD; Ocean City, MD, Chincoteague, VA; Laurel, DE; Dover, DE)
Treasure Valley, Idaho (Boise, ID; Meridian, ID; Nampa, ID)
Glen Carbon, IL
Feasterville, PA
Frederick, MD
Plus, more markets are to be announced shortly
For more information, contact:
Cathy Stafford
Fun Supporter
Funfull, Inc.
cathy@funfull.com
302.846.5647
https://funfull.com/
Cathy Stafford
Funfull, Inc.
+1 302-846-5647
cathy@funfull.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok