"Picturesque Zhejiang" Storytelling Contest for Foreigners Successfully Concluded
EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 22, the award ceremony of the 2023 "Picturesque Zhejiang" Storytelling Contest for Foreigners was successfully concluded in Hangzhou. After the final review of more than 100 works from more than 40 countries, the expert review panel selected ten outstanding works awards such as My First Trip to Hangzhou, Beautiful Ningbo, Raising My Son in Zhejiang, eight individual awards such as the best empathy award, Thai in Shouchang, the best creative award, Immersing in Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains, the best production award, Cyber Hangzhou, and the best plot award, The Battle of Tea, and several finalist prizes. Additionally, at the award ceremony, the representatives of players with outstanding performance in the event were recognized, the VCR of their works was shown, and the opening ceremony of the international friend circle of "Zhejiang Story" was also held.
It is understood that the 2023 "Picturesque Zhejiang" Storytelling Contest for Foreigners was officially launched on August 8, 2023. The activity is guided by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and the Department of Education of Zhejiang Province and hosted by the Tourism College of Zhejiang China, aiming at letting international friends know more about Zhejiang, to experience the culture of Zhejiang and to share the achievements of Zhejiang.
The content is remarkable
Spreading the word at domestic and overseas
An expert judge, Lu Xiaoyan, a professor and doctoral supervisor at the School of Media and International Culture of Zhejiang University, told reporters, "The works collected for this activity are all of high quality." Additionally, "The review mainly scored comprehensively regarding video quality, sticking to the point, story content, and international communication power. The judges appreciated the profound understanding of many foreign friends on 'Picturesque Zhejiang' from these more than 100 works, which also demonstrates the unique influence of Zhejiang culture in the world as an important part of the Chinese civilization, and it is praiseworthy."
"Use your language, from your perspective, to tell the poetry of Zhejiang." Contestants used their unique insights and lenses to elaborate on the picturesque beauty of Zhejiang. Each frame is a stunning scenery, and each lens highlights the charm of Zhejiang.
Gab from Venezuela used rich imagination and dynamic images to depict the beauty, modernity, and vitality of the city of Hangzhou, and the technical skills shown in the video also surprised people. Massimo from Italy came to Hangzhou to study because of his love for traditional Chinese culture. Since then, he has begun a healthy and cozy "Chinese life" in Binjiang, Hangzhou, accompanied by traditional Chinese medicine, acupuncture, and Tai Chi. Tingting, a Kazakhstan girl who loves Chinese tea culture, woke up Su Dongpo with a pot of mellow West Lake Longjing tea, triggering a slightly humorous time-traveling conversation, and she also took Su Dongpo on a tour of modern Hangzhou, showing the city's enduring beauty across the millennia. Fodil, a foreign teacher from Canada, toured the "entity" "Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains" in Fuyang and issued with emotions of "the blue waves on the Fuchun River, green water and green mountains into the painting" and enthusiastically invited friends from all over the world to travel to Zhejiang to experience the unique beauty of poetry and painting combined.
Since its launch, the activity has attracted the attention of domestic and overseas media and set off a wave of "Picturesque Zhejiang". Dozens of mainstream media, such as Xinhua Net, China Daily, and Associated Press, have been publicizing the activity, focusing on Zhejiang's stunning landscapes and deep cultural heritage; in overseas social media, such as Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok, the label "Picturesque Zhejiang" has remained high, with more than ten million exposures, forming a phenomenal dissemination.
Diverse forms
Art+Technology" shows the picturesque
"Holding this activity is not only through the lens of the contestants to show Zhejiang's lakes and mountains, historical heritage." The responsible organizer said, "Our deeper idea is to deepen the Chinese and foreign cultural exchanges and cooperation through the activities, help poetry and painting Jiangnan cultural lineage continues, and promote the deep integration of culture, tourism, industry, academia， and business." It is understood that the organizers will be linked to sea agencies, overseas professionals, etc., to build an international friend circle. Moreover, to attract more foreigners to visit Zhejiang and unlock the picturesque nature of Zhejiang, the organizers will launch a series of activities such as "foreigners travel Zhejiang" picturesque Zhejiang boutique tourism routes, cultural salons, international photographers, and so on.
