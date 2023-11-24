EMU Faculty of Dentistry to Organize White Gown Ceremony

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Dentistry is to organize a Dentistry Day and White Gown Ceremony on the occasion of 22 November – Dentistry Day and, Community Oral and Dental Health Week. The ceremony will take place on Monday, 27 November, 2023 at 04.00 p.m. at Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall. In the said event, first year students who have recently commenced their training at EMU Faculty of Dentistry will wear white gowns which symbolizes the first step taken towards the profession.

Within the scope of the ceremony, EMU Faculty of Dentistry will also present honour and high honour certificates to students who successfully completed 2022-2023 Academic Year Spring Semester.