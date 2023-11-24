International Exchange Program Bridge Between South Korea and Northern Cyprus from EMU Faculty of Tourism

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Tourism students continue their education at Woosong University in Korea as part of exchange programs, eagerly sharing their experiences. With over 1000 students, EMU Faculty of Tourism attracts attention with various international projects. Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren, Dean of the Faculty of Tourism, expressed that through agreements with Woosong University in South Korea, students gain enriching experiences through exchange programs.

Education in Korea: New Tastes, New Experiences

EMU Faculty of Tourism Gastronomy and Culinary Arts program students—Nihan Elmas, Nisa Nur Baydemir, Doğa Alçeler, Enes Berber, and Mehmet İnan Örki—completed the Spring Semester of the 2022-2023 Academic Year by taking five courses at Woosong University. These students, sharing their experiences, mention three students continuing their education in Korea in the Fall Semester of the 2023-2024 Academic Year. They express that this experience has provided them with new knowledge and techniques. Thanking the programs and support provided by EMU Faculty of Tourism, the students particularly note that the opportunities in the gastronomy department at Woosong University and the expertise of the chefs significantly contribute to their professional development.

Cultural Enrichment and Experiences through Exchange Programs

These exchange programs not only contribute to students' academic development but also offer rich cultural experiences. Students are excited to explore a different culture through new tastes and flavor combinations.

Student Exchange Bridge from Korea to EMU

The interest of students from Woosong University in EMU Faculty of Tourism is steadily increasing. Vasilina Bulgakova, who intends to continue her education at EMU Faculty of Tourism in the Fall Semester of the 2023-2024 Academic Year, shares her experience: "The period I spent at EMU Faculty of Tourism has become a much more enriching experience than I expected. I am making significant personal development not only academically but also individually through the cultural awareness gained in this international environment. Especially pastry and gastronomy courses have both provided unique experiences that deeply affected me."

EMU Faculty of Tourism's Global Vision and Collaborations

Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren, Dean of EMU Faculty of Tourism, emphasized the crucial role of such collaborations in expanding the global presence of the faculty and internationalizing it to achieve strategic goals. Stressing their significant focus on exchange programs, Prof. Dr. Öztüren highlighted their aim to strengthen international relations, provide students with a new vision, and bring up graduates who can compete not only in Turkey but also worldwide.