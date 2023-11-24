Joint press release on EU-Türkiye High Level Dialogue on Migration and Security

On 23 November, the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson and the Minister of Interior of the Republic of Türkiye Ali Yerlikaya met in Brussels for the second Türkiye-EU High Level Dialogue on Migration and Security. Türkiye is an EU candidate country and an important EU partner for migration and security.

They exchanged views on their respective policies and actions related to the prevention of irregular migration and discussed common approaches on a number of issues, including border security and the fight against migrant smuggling. They also looked at how to enhance the cooperation of their respective migration and law enforcement Agencies.

While renewing their common desire to come to a successful conclusion in fulfilling the benchmarks under the Visa Liberalisation Dialogue and to intensify cooperation to that end, they will, in the meantime, explore ways on travel facilitation for Turkish citizens through acceleration of visa issuance.

On security, they agreed to increase cooperation and mutual efforts on counterterrorism and the fight against organised crime. They agreed on strengthening cooperation on law enforcement.

Parties agreed to meet at the level of technical and senior officials regularly to review the progress on cooperation on the shared interests in the fields of migration and security.