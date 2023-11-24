IPIM Launches MICE Training to Help Practitioners Get an In-Depth Insight into International Development Strategies and Technology Application

MACAU, November 24 - In order to continuously facilitate the professional and international development of the MICE industry, as well as the cultivation of MICE professionals and practitioners, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) launched an MICE training session yesterday (22 November) at the Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, where IPIM’s advisory panel offered insights into topics such as attracting more international trade visitors to Macao, and increasing technology applications in MICE events, aiming to improve the professionalism of the MICE sector. A total of 42 local MICE practitioners participated in this training session.

MICE advisors sharing practical MICE knowledge on two themes

IPIM Executive Director Sam Lei said in his speech that re-building connections with international organisations and global traders is a huge challenge facing Macao’s MICE industry after the pandemic. This year, IPIM has set up the “MICE Bidding and Support Team” in collaboration with six integrated resorts and the MICE sector, with a view to attracting international professional MICE projects to be held in Macao through resource integration. In addition, IPIM has also noticed that global MICE destinations and event organisers pay more attention to technology application in events. This training session features two themes: “Strategies to Attract International Trade Visitors” and “Advanced Application of Technology in MICE Events”. It is hoped that such training can help practitioners further understand international development strategies, enhance the experience for trade visitors by using technologies as well as enhancing the standardisation of preparation procedures.

In this training session, IPIM invited its MICE advisors Patrick Delane and Pádraic Gilligan, managing partners of SoolNua, to deliver the keynote speeches under two themes: “Strategies for Attracting International Trade Visitors” and “Advanced Application of Technology in MICE Events”, whereby they discussed how to introduce international MICE projects into Macao, and launch more effective marketing campaigns through overseas sales offices of Macao integrated resorts; also explained the approaches of finding potential customers worldwide via online MICE platforms (e.g. International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), Cvent – event software company). In addition, based on the online training of “MICE Technology Hacks” held in September, advisors elaborated on the detailed operation methods of technology tools such as sustainable materials used in booth design, consumption tracking of trade visitors, as well as highly effective and user-friendly event planning.

IPIM offering a number of MICE training sessions to enhance the professionalism of practitioners

According to some participants, this training session is conducive for them to having a better understanding of the key to developing effective marketing strategies, so that they can introduce more international MICE events and trade visitors to Macao in the future; and wisely use technology tools in daily work. As of October this year, IPIM has launched three MICE online training sessions to provide continuous support to MICE practitioners by inviting MICE advisors and experts to impart industry knowledge and promote technology application in MICE events, thus sharpening their competitive edge and improving the professionalism of the MICE sector, as well as encouraging practitioners to promote Macao as an ideal MICE destination and win the bid for more MICE events to be held in Macao.

Welcome to visit our website ( http://www.mice.gov.mo/tc/training_all.aspx ) or scan the QR code to review the training session online and get the latest updates of MICE training.