Christmas Market to be held in Tap Seac Square from 16 December for 17 consecutive days

MACAU, November 24 - To spice up the joyful festive atmosphere, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will hold the Christmas Market in Tap Seac Square from 16 December for 17 consecutive days. The theme of the event is “Christmas Dream Workshop”. In addition to 23 special booths selling Christmas gifts and food, facilities like festive Christmas merry-go-round and Christmas spinning tea cups are available on site so that the Macao public and tourists can spend the joyful Christmas festival together.

There will be 15 booths selling Christmas gifts and 8 booths selling snacks at the Christmas Market. Associations, local cultural and creative enterprises contacted by Cultural Development Fund and the public have been invited to jointly participate in the operation of some of the booths selling Christmas gifts, so as to diversify the products for sale and support the local cultural and creative sector.

To spice up the joyful atmosphere at the market, roving performances (such as Santa Claus twisting balloons, juggling clowns or magic show), Augmented Reality (AR) photo-taking, a nativity scene and Christmas log cabin decoration will be arranged on site. Play items highly popular with children, including Christmas merry-go-round, Christmas spinning tea cups and Christmas labyrinth, will also be available. The facilities will be open from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily for the public to use free of charge. To reduce the waiting time for the public, arrangements for number tag distribution, as well as booking and obtaining number tags online, will be provided for the Christmas merry-go-round and Christmas spinning tea cups facilities. A small quota is also provided on-site. The various booths and activities in the Christmas Market are suitable for both adults and children in families to spend the joyful festive period together.

The Christmas Market this year will be held from 16 December to New Year’s Day of the following year. The opening hours are from 2:00 p.m. to midnight on 24, 25 and 31 December and from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on the remaining days. During the activity period, a temporary loading and unloading area will be set up in Rua de Afonso de Albuquerque to make it more convenient for the public to come to the venue. IAM welcomes the Macao public and tourists to take part in the Christmas Market together. The public can browse the IAM website www.iam.gov.mo or refer to the on-site promotional materials and signs for the detailed programme of the activities and the arrangements for booking and number tag obtaining for play facilities.