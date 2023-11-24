PHILIPPINES, November 24 - Press Release

November 23, 2023 Tulfo in full contact with DMW, OWWA & DFA to save abducted Filipino seafarers in Red Sea Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo expressed concern over the plight of 17 Filipino seafarers who were among the 25 crewmen being held hostage by the Yemen rebel group Houthi, which seized a cargo ship in the southern Red Sea last Nov. 19. The cargo ship came from Turkey and was bound for India. Since learning about said news, Tulfo, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, and his office has, been in full contact with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and DFA to find out the current condition of the seafarers there and ensure that the government can bring them home alive. "It is unfortunate to hear reports about our seafarers being exposed to dangers like this as they work hard to provide better opportunities for their families. Kaya puspusan ang pakikipagugnayan ng aking opisina sa DMW, OWWA at DFA para masiguro ang agarang aksyon sa insidenteng ito nang sa gayon ay makauwi ng ligtas ang mga kababayan nating marino," saad niya. "Patuloy din ang pakikipagugnayan ng ating gobyerno na pinamumunuan ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos sa ibang bansa at pagtutulungan ng iba't-ibang ahensya ng pamahalaan para masolusyunan ang problemang ito," dagdag niya. Tulfo added that he hopes that the ongoing war between Hamas militants and Israel would already be peacefully resolved. It can be noted that Foreign Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said that the said ship was targeted because it was allegedly Israeli-owned although the operator was a Japanese company. Tulfo earlier filed the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers bill that will institutionalize the rights that will protect seafarers, including times like this. Tulfo puspusan ang pakikipagugnayan sa DMW, OWWA at DFA para mailigtas ang 17 Pinoy na bihag ng Houthi rebels Nobyembre 23 - Nabahala si Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo matapos kumpirmahin kahapon ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) na kabilang ang 17 Filipino seafarers sa 25 na binihag ng rebeldeng Houthis sa Red Sea. Nakuha ng mga rebeldeng Yemeni ang kontrol sa barkong Galaxy Leader na nagmula sa Turkey at papunta sana sa India noong Nobyembre 19. Matapos malaman ang balita ukol dito, ay puspusan na ang pakikipagugnayan ng opisina ni Sen. Idol, na Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, sa Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) at DFA para malaman ang kondisyon ng mga marino at masigurong makakauwi sila ng ligtas. "It is unfortunate to hear reports about our seafarers being exposed to dangers like this as they work hard to provide better opportunities for their families. Kaya puspusan ang pakikipagugnayan ng aking opisina sa DMW, OWWA at DFA para masiguro ang agarang aksyon sa insidenteng ito nang sa gayon ay makauwi ng ligtas ang mga kababayan nating marino," saad niya. "Patuloy din ang pakikipagugnayan ng ating gobyerno na pinamumunuan ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos sa ibang bansa at pagtutulungan ng iba't-ibang ahensya ng pamahalaan para masolusyunan ang problemang ito," dagdag niya. Hiling ni Tulfo na mapayapa nang maresolba ang nagaganap na digmaan sa pagitan ng mga militanteng Hamas at Israel. Nauna nang sinabi ni Foreign Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega na nagging target diumano ang nasabing barko dahil pag-aari umano ito ng Israeli bagama't ang operator ay Japanese company. Isa sa mga priority measures ni Sen. Idol ang Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers bill na magpapatibay sa mga karapatan ng mga marino, lalo na sa sitwasyong katulad nito.