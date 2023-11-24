Tolentino: Gifts for Pinoy troops at Ayungin should reach them

MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino said Friday that Christmas gifts for Filipino soldiers stationed at the Ayungin shoal should reach them in whatever manner as long as it does not disrupt national security.

Tolentino was referring to the private group Atin Ito's plan to deliver Christmas gifts to bring holiday cheer to the troops safeguarding the country's sovereignty amid tensions at the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

"I encourage them to provide the noche buenas pero kung iyong concern ng National Security Council (NSC) na baka magkagulo, ako rin ang nagsabi na salubungin na lang ng Philippine Coast Guard," Sen. Tolentino explained to the Senate media at the 31st Annual Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF).

The Senator, who is also the Chairman of the Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones, remarked: "Gifts should be received in whatever manner--di dapat maharang."