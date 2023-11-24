Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on China saying that PH-US joint patrols stir up trouble

It has always been China who stirs up trouble in the West Philippine Sea, not the Philippines.

Our country should be free to patrol our waters with whomever we choose, whenever we want. This is our right as a sovereign nation.

In fact, as an advocate of multilateralism in our foreign relations, I have long called for joint patrols with other nations, not just the US.

I would also welcome joint maritime exercises with our neighbors in Southeast Asia, Japan, Australia, India, and other naval powers who are committed to a rules-based order in the West Philippine Sea and the entire South China Sea.

China, however, wants to stop us from engaging with our allies because she knows she cannot prevail against a coalition. If she has a problem with our presence in our own waters, she is more than welcome to leave.

Pahayag ni Senador Risa Hontiveros sa pagsasabi ng Tsina na nagdudulot ng gulo ang PH-US joint patrol

Noon pa man, Tsina ang nagdudulot ng kaguluhan sa West Philippine Sea, hindi ang Pilipinas.

Malaya tayong magpapatrolya sa ating mga katubigan kasama ng sinuman na pipiliin natin, at kahit kailan natin gusto. Karapatan natin ito bilang isang soberanya.

Sa katunayan, bilang tagapagtaguyod ng multilateralism sa ating foreign relations, matagal na akong nanawagan para sa joint patrols kasama ang ibang mga bansa, hindi lamang ng Estados Unidos.

Bukas din tayo sa magkasanib na maritime exercises kasama ang ating mga kapit-bansa sa Timog-silangang Asya, Japan, Australia, India, at iba pang kapangyarihang pandagat na nakaangkla sa isang rules-based order sa West Philippine Sea at sa buong South China Sea.

Gayunpaman, nais ng Tsina na pigilan tayo sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa ating mga kaalyado dahil alam nitong hindi sila mananaig laban sa isang koalisyon. Kung may problema ang Tsina sa presensya natin sa sarili nating katubigan, walang pumipigil sa kanila para umalis.