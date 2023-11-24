Er-Kim Pharmaceuticals Supports Worldwide Prevention of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)

World AMR Awareness Week campaign looks to provide understanding of AMR and to promote best practices among all industry stakeholders to reduce the spread of drug-resistant infections

BUCHAREST, Romania, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Er-Kim Pharmaceuticals, an international pharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of novel therapies, joins the industry to collaborate on the prevention of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in support of World AMR Awareness Week, a global campaign to promote understanding of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Previously named World Antimicrobial Awareness Week or WAAW, World AMR Awareness Week is recognized every year from 18 to 24 November. The rapid emergence of resistant bacteria is occurring worldwide and threatening the efficacy of existing antibiotics. There is high demand for AMR products, especially outside of the U.S., and without industry collaboration and new product innovation and distribution, many patients will not have access to life-saving treatments.



According to a joint report by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the WHO Regional Office for Europe, AMR remains a major public health concern in the WHO European region, with estimates from the European Union/European Economic Area (EU/EEA) alone showing that each year more than 670,000 infections are due to bacteria resistant to antibiotics and approximately 33,000 people die as a direct consequence.

Market conditions and the traditional business model makes it increasingly difficult to make new AMR products available to patients in need. This situation not only adversely impacts hundreds of thousands of patients in the U.S. and Western Markets but millions globally, particularly in emerging markets, where resistance rates are three to four times higher compared to the Western Countries, coupled with high demand with modern medicines. As a result, the traditional pharma business model does not work for antibiotics, and we argue for a new approach that prioritizes high-need emerging markets, which present both significant volume and pricing opportunities.

“We have seen that most new AMR treatments are launched in the U.S. and Western Europe, where prices are high, and usage is low,” said Cem Zorlular, CEO of Er-Kim Pharmaceuticals. “However, there is a high unmet need and untapped market in other territories outside these core regions that that fall between low and high income countries where there are a greater number of people that can benefit from AMR products.”

Mert Zorlular, CFO of Er-Kim, adds, “The bottom line is that the world needs more antibiotics. The Western world can support this initiative by collaborating with territories outside of their markets to develop and distribute much-needed treatments. Clearly, there is a market for AMR products and a pressing need for all industry participants and the financial community to reassess their commercial approaches to recognize underprioritized markets by working together.”

Er-Kim Pharmaceuticals is at the forefront of combating AMR, focusing on developing and distributing new treatments in high-need markets. Our strategy includes forming commercial partnerships for novel antibiotics and establishing targeted distribution networks in emerging markets. We're also initiating stewardship programs for sustainable antibiotic use.

We call on our industry peers and financial partners to join us in redefining pharmaceutical approaches to prioritize public health, especially in under-served regions. Together, we can effectively address the global challenge of antimicrobial resistance.

Since 1981, Er-Kim has served as a trusted local partner to more than 40 of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies by offering flexible, sustainable, and compelling business models to commercialize new products in international markets. With broad experience in a wide range of areas including rare diseases, oncology, hematology, urology, and women’s health, Er-Kim has worked with well-established affiliates to deliver more than 70 innovative treatments to date, continuously expanding its global presence to deliver the best opportunities for partners and the latest standards of care to patients. For more information, please visit http://www.er-kim.com/.

