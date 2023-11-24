Health Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst", Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Bryan Hunt, Chief Financial Officer, and Adam Brown, Senior Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference, being held in New York, on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, including a fireside chat at 12:00pm ET.

Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, being held in Miami, on Thursday, November 30, 2023, including a fireside chat at 9:10am ET.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

