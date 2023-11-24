H World Group Limited Reports Third Quarter of 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

A total of 9,157 hotels or 885,756 hotel rooms in operation as of September 30, 2023.



SINGAPORE and SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“H World”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”), a key player in the global hotel industry, today announced its unaudited financial results in the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

As of September 30, 2023, H World’s worldwide hotel network in operation totaled 9,157 hotels and 885,756 rooms, including 129 hotels from DH. During the third quarter of 2023, our Legacy-Huazhu business opened 545 hotels, including 4 leased and owned hotels, and 541 manachised and franchised hotels, and closed a total of 139 hotels, including 12 leased and owned hotels and 127 manachised and franchised hotels. As of September 30, 2023, H World had a total of 2,970 unopened hotels in the pipeline, including 2,935 hotels from the Legacy-Huazhu business and 35 hotels from the Legacy-DH business.

Legacy-Huazhu – Third Quarter of 2023 Operational Highlights

As of September 30, 2023, Legacy-Huazhu had 9,028 hotels in operation, including 608 leased and owned hotels, and 8,420 manachised and franchised hotels. In addition, as of the same date, Legacy-Huazhu had 859,284 hotel rooms in operation, including 87,026 rooms under the lease and ownership model, and 772,258 rooms under the manachise and franchise models. Legacy-Huazhu also had 2,935 unopened hotels in its pipeline, including 15 leased and owned hotels, and 2,920 manachised and franchised hotels. The following discusses Legacy-Huazhu’s RevPAR, average daily room rate (“ADR”) and occupancy rate for its leased and owned hotels, as well as manachised and franchised hotels for the periods indicated.

• The ADR was RMB324 in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB254 in the third quarter of 2022, RMB305 in the previous quarter, and RMB245 in the third quarter of 2019.

• The occupancy rate for all the Legacy-Huazhu hotels in operation was 85.9% in the third quarter of 2023, compared with 76.0% in the third quarter of 2022, 81.8% in the previous quarter, and 87.7% in the third quarter of 2019.

• Blended RevPAR was RMB278 in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB193 in the third quarter of 2022, RMB250 in the previous quarter, and RMB215 in the third quarter of 2019.

• For all the Legacy-Huazhu hotels which had been in operation for at least 18 months, the same-hotel RevPAR was RMB281 in the third quarter of 2023, representing a 41.1% increase from RMB199 in the third quarter of 2022, with a 26.2% increase in the same-hotel ADR and a 9.2 percentage-point increase in the same-hotel occupancy rate.

Legacy-DH – Third Quarter of 2023 Operational Highlights

As of September 30, 2023, Legacy-DH had 129 hotels in operation, including 82 leased hotels, and 47 manachised and franchised hotels. In addition, as of the same date, Legacy-DH had 26,472 hotel rooms in operation, including 15,961 rooms under the lease model, and 10,511 rooms under the manachise and franchise models. Legacy-DH also had 35 unopened hotels in the pipeline, including 24 leased hotels and 11 manachised and franchised hotels. The following discusses Legacy-DH’s RevPAR, ADR and occupancy rate for its leased as well as manachised and franchised hotels (excluding hotels temporarily closed) for the periods indicated.

• The ADR was EUR114 in the third quarter of 2023, compared with EUR114 in the third quarter of 2022 and EUR117 in the previous quarter.

• The occupancy rate for all Legacy-DH hotels in operation was 69.0% in the third quarter of 2023, compared with 66.1% in the third quarter of 2022 and 67.1% in the previous quarter.

• Blended RevPAR was EUR79 in the third quarter of 2023, compared with EUR75 in the third quarter of 2022 and EUR78 in the previous quarter.

Jin Hui, CEO of H World commented: “We continue to outperform the China lodging industry, delivering robust operational results. We are pleased to report another quarter of strong RevPAR recovery in China, supported by China’s summer holiday travel season as well as continuous business travel recovery. For our Legacy-Huazhu business, RevPAR in Q3 2023 recovered to 129% of the Q3 2019 level. While the RevPAR growth continued to be primarily driven by ADR growth, occupancy recovery also improved sequentially this quarter. Our ADR growth reflected a combination of product mix change and product upgrades, which should continue to support our ADR in the future.”

“Regarding our business outside China, our Legacy-DH business recovery improved sequentially and RevPAR recovered to 107% of the 2019 level.”

Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

(RMB in millions) Q3 2022 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Revenue: Leased and owned hotels 2,695 3,592 3,878 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,313 1,856 2,268 Others 85 82 142 Total revenue 4,093 5,530 6,288

Revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB6.3 billion (US$861 million), representing a 53.6% year-over-year increase and a 13.7% sequential increase. The 53.6% year-over-year increase exceeds the previously announced revenue guidance of a 43% to 47% increase, which was mainly due to continued product upgrades and operational optimization via our regional headquarters, as well as the strong recovery in travel demand. Revenue from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB5.1 billion, representing a 61.8% year-over-year increase and a 17.6% sequential increase. Revenue from the Legacy-DH segment in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB1.2 billion, representing a 26.1% year-over-year increase and a flattish sequential performance.

Revenue from leased and owned hotels in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB3.9 billion (US$531 million), representing a 43.9% year-over-year increase and a 8.0% sequential increase. Revenue from leased and owned hotels from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB2.7 billion, representing a 53.3% year-over-year increase. Revenue from leased and owned hotels from the Legacy-DH segment in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB1.1 billion, representing a 25.3% year-over-year increase.

Revenue from manachised and franchised hotels in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB2.3 billion (US$311 million), representing a 72.7% year-over-year increase and a 22.2% sequential increase. Revenue from our Legacy-Huazhu segment from manachised and franchised hotels in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB2.2 billion, representing a 73.4% year-over-year increase. Revenue from manachised and franchised hotels from the Legacy-DH segment in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB30 million, representing a 36.4% year-over-year increase.

Other revenue represents revenue generated from businesses other than our hotel operations, which mainly includes revenue from the provision of IT products and services and Huazhu Mall™ and other revenue from the Legacy-DH segment, totaling RMB142 million (US$19 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB85 million in the third quarter of 2022 and RMB82 million in the previous quarter.

(RMB in millions) Q3 2022 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Operating costs and expenses: Hotel operating costs (3,045 ) (3,482 ) (3,613 ) Other operating costs (13 ) (6 ) (7 ) Selling and marketing expenses (181 ) (262 ) (289 ) General and administrative expenses (405 ) (477 ) (539 ) Pre-opening expenses (25 ) (12 ) (11 ) Total operating costs and expenses (3,669 ) (4,239 ) (4,459 )

Hotel operating costs in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB3.6 billion (US$494 million), compared to RMB3.0 billion in the third quarter of 2022 and RMB3.5 billion in the previous quarter. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to our growing hotel network and rising occupancy rate in our Legacy-Huazhu hotels. Hotel operating costs from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB2.7 billion, which represented 52.0% of the quarter’s revenue, compared to RMB2.3 billion or 72.8% of the revenue in the third quarter in 2022 and RMB2.6 billion or 58.9% of the revenue for the previous quarter.

Selling and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB289 million (US$40 million), compared to RMB181 million in the third quarter of 2022 and RMB262 million in the previous quarter. The increase was mainly due to the recovery of both Legacy-Huazhu and Legacy-DH businesses. Selling and marketing expenses from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB177 million, which represented 3.5% of this quarter’s revenue, compared to RMB105 million or 3.3% of revenue in the third quarter in 2022, and RMB153 million or 3.5% of revenue in the previous quarter.

General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB539 million (US$74 million), compared to RMB405 million in the third quarter of 2022 and RMB477 million in the previous quarter. General and administrative expenses from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB417 million, which represented 8.2% of this quarter’s revenue, compared to RMB330 million or 10.4% in the third quarter in 2022 and RMB352 million or 8.1% for the previous quarter.

Pre-opening expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were primarily related to the Legacy-Huazhu segment and totaled RMB11 million (US$1 million), compared to RMB25 million in the third quarter of 2022 and RMB12 million in the previous quarter.

Other operating income, net in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB80 million (US$11 million), compared to RMB76 million in the third quarter of 2022 and RMB94 million in the previous quarter.

Income from operations in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB1.9 billion (US$262 million), compared to income from operations of RMB500 million in the third quarter of 2022 and income from operations of RMB1.4 billion in the previous quarter. Income from operations from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB1.9 billion, compared to income from operations of RMB449 million in the third quarter of 2022 and income from operations of RMB1.3 billion in the previous quarter. The Legacy-DH segment had income from operations of RMB3 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to RMB51 million in the third quarter of 2022 and RMB35 million in the previous quarter.

Operating margin, defined as income from operations as a percentage of revenue, was 30.4% in the third quarter of 2023, compared with 12.2% in the third quarter of 2022 and 25.0% for the previous quarter. Operating margin from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the third quarter of 2023 was 37.3%, compared with 14.2% in the third quarter of 2022 and 31.1% in the previous quarter, supported by continuous business recovery.

Other income, net in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB24 million (US$3 million), compared to an expense of RMB14 million in the third quarter of 2022 and an income of RMB32 million for the previous quarter.

Losses from fair value changes of equity securities in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB9 million (US$1 million), compared to losses of RMB313 million in the third quarter of 2022, and losses of RMB19 million in the previous quarter. Gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities mainly represent the unrealized gains (losses) from our investment in equity securities with readily determinable fair values.

Income tax expense in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB421 million (US$59 million), compared to RMB434 million in the third quarter of 2022 and RMB308 million in the previous quarter.

Net income attributable to H World Group Limited in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB1.3 billion (US$183 million), compared with a net loss attributable to H World Group Limited of RMB717 million in the third quarter of 2022 and net income attributable to H World Group Limited of RMB1.0 billion in the previous quarter. Net income attributable to H World Group Limited from the Legacy-Huazhu segment was RMB1.4 billion in the third quarter of 2023, compared with a net loss attributable to H World Group Limited from the Legacy-Huazhu segment of RMB731 million in the third quarter of 2022 and net income attributable to H World Group Limited from the Legacy-Huazhu segment of RMB993 million in the previous quarter.

EBITDA (non-GAAP) in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB2.1 billion (US$293 million), compared with RMB149 million in the third quarter of 2022 and RMB1.7 billion in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), which excluded share-based compensation expenses and gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities from EBITDA (non-GAAP), was RMB2.2 billion (US$300 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB491 million in the third quarter of 2022 and RMB1.8 billion in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA from the Legacy-Huazhu segment, which is a segment measure, was RMB2.1 billion in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB397 million in the third quarter of 2022 and RMB1.7 billion in the previous quarter.

Cash flow. Operating cash inflow in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB1.2 billion (US$163 million). Investing cash outflow in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB2.0 billion (US$282 million). The investing cash outflow was mainly due to the purchase of RMB1.8 billion time deposits and financial products. Financing cash outflow in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB613 million (US$84 million).

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents of RMB5.8 billion (US$790 million) and restricted cash of RMB529 million (US$73 million).

Debt financing. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had a total debt and net cash balance of RMB5.2 billion (US$714 million) and RMB1.1 billion (US$149 million), respectively. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had a total balance of time deposits and financial products of RMB2.8 billion, including RMB2.0 billion in short-term investments, and the unutilized credit facility available to the Company was RMB2.7 billion.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2023, H World expects its revenue growth to be in the range of 41%-45% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, or in the range of 48%-52% excluding DH.

The above forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. Generally-Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”): adjusted net income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses and gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities; adjusted basic and diluted earnings (losses) per share/ADS excluding share-based compensation expenses and gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities; EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses and gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Company performance by excluding share-based compensation expenses and gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities that may not be indicative of Company operating performance. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Company performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to the Company’s historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used regularly by Company management in financial and operational decision-making. A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expenses and gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities is that share-based compensation expenses and gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities have been and may continue to be significant and recurring in the Company’s business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company believes that EBITDA is a useful financial metric to assess the operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions and income taxes, given the significant investments that the Company has made in leasehold improvements, depreciation and amortization expense that comprise a significant portion of the Company’s cost structure. In addition, the Company believes that EBITDA is widely used by other companies in the lodging industry and may be used by investors as a measure of financial performance. The Company believes that EBITDA information provides investors with a useful tool for comparability between periods because it excludes depreciation and amortization expense attributable to capital expenditures. The Company also uses adjusted EBITDA to assess operating results of its hotels in operation. The Company believes that the exclusion of share-based compensation expenses and gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities helps facilitate year-over-year comparisons of the results of operations as the share-based compensation expenses and gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities may not be indicative of Company operating performance.

The Company believes that gains and losses from changes in fair value of equity securities are generally less significant in understanding the Company’s reported results or evaluating the economic performance of its businesses. These gains and losses have caused and may continue to cause significant volatility in reported periodic earnings.

Therefore, the Company believes adjusted EBITDA more closely reflects the financial performance capability of our hotels. The presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains considered to be outside the ordinary course of business.

The use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets (including land use rights), income tax, interest expense and interest income have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of EBITDA. Share-based compensation expenses and gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of the results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of depreciation and amortization, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense, share-based compensation expenses, and gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities and other relevant items both in the reconciliations to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and in the consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the performance of the Company.

The terms EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and neither EBITDA nor adjusted EBITDA is a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing the operating and financial performance, investors should not consider these data in isolation or as a substitute for the Company’s net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company’s EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as the Company does.

Reconciliations of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.

About H World Group Limited

Originated in China, H World Group Limited is a key player in the global hotel industry. As of September 30, 2023, H World operated 9,157 hotels with 885,756 rooms in operation in 18 countries. H World’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Ni Hao Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel, Zleep Hotels, Steigenberger Icon and Song Hotels. In addition, H World also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

H World’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, H World directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, H World manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers that H World appoints, and H World collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, H World provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. H World applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of September 30, 2023, H World operates 12 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, and 88 percent under manachise and franchise model.

For more information, please visit H World’s website: https://ir.hworld.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information in this release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Such factors and risks include our anticipated growth strategies; our future results of operations and financial condition; economic conditions; the regulatory environment; our ability to attract and retain customers and leverage our brands; trends and competition in the lodging industry; the expected growth of demand for lodging; and other factors and risks detailed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “forecast,” “project” or “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Readers should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or results.

H World undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

—Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow—

H World Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2022 September 30, 2023

RMB RMB US$3 (in millions) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 3,583 5,767 790 Restricted cash 1,503 529 73 Short-term investments 1,788 2,094 287 Accounts receivable, net 1,113 1,102 151 Loan receivables, net 134 127 17 Amounts due from related parties, current 178 220 30 Inventories 70 65 9 Other current assets, net 809 894 124 Total current assets 9,178 10,798 1,481 Property and equipment, net 6,784 6,243 856 Intangible assets, net 5,278 5,326 730 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,970 27,930 3,828 Finance lease right-of-use assets 2,047 2,377 326 Land use rights, net 199 183 25 Long-term investments 1,945 2,718 373 Goodwill 5,195 5,242 719 Amounts due from related parties, non-current 6 18 2 Loan receivables, net 124 133 18 Other assets, net 688 717 98 Deferred tax assets 1,093 1,077 148 Total assets 61,507 62,762 8,604 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt 3,288 4,234 580 Accounts payable 1,171 937 128 Amounts due to related parties 71 92 13 Salary and welfare payables 657 615 84 Deferred revenue 1,308 1,554 213 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,773 3,700 507 Finance lease liabilities, current 41 48 7 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,337 2,799 384 Income tax payable 500 831 114 Total current liabilities 13,146 14,810 2,030 Long-term debt 6,635 975 134 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 27,637 26,526 3,636 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 2,513 2,888 396 Deferred revenue 828 1,029 141 Other long-term liabilities 977 1,109 152 Deferred tax liabilities 858 840 115 Retirement benefit obligations 110 111 15 Total liabilities 52,704 48,288 6,619 Equity: Ordinary shares 0 0 0 Treasury shares (441) (440) (60) Additional paid-in capital 10,138 12,206 1,673 Retained earnings (1,200) 2,142 294 Accumulated other comprehensive income 232 450 62 Total H World Group Limited shareholders' equity 8,729 14,358 1,969 Noncontrolling interest 74 116 16 Total equity 8,803 14,474 1,985 Total liabilities and equity 61,507 62,762 8,604





H World Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023

RMB RMB RMB US$

(in millions, except shares, per share and per ADS data) Revenue: Leased and owned hotels 2,695 3,592 3,878 531 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,313 1,856 2,268 311 Others 85 82 142 19 Total revenue 4,093 5,530 6,288 861 Operating costs and expenses: Hotel operating costs: Rents (935 ) (1,088 ) (1,118 ) (153 ) Utilities (163 ) (137 ) (185 ) (25 ) Personnel costs (964 ) (1,131 ) (1,186 ) (163 ) Depreciation and amortization (351 ) (332 ) (330 ) (45 ) Consumables, food and beverage (286 ) (335 ) (353 ) (48 ) Others (346 ) (459 ) (441 ) (60 ) Total hotel operating costs (3,045 ) (3,482 ) (3,613 ) (494 ) Other operating costs (13 ) (6 ) (7 ) (1 ) Selling and marketing expenses (181 ) (262 ) (289 ) (40 ) General and administrative expenses (405 ) (477 ) (539 ) (74 ) Pre-opening expenses (25 ) (12 ) (11 ) (1 ) Total operating costs and expenses (3,669 ) (4,239 ) (4,459 ) (610 ) Other operating income (expense), net 76 94 80 11 Income (loss) from operations 500 1,385 1,909 262 Interest income 23 57 62 9 Interest expense (93 ) (94 ) (85 ) (12 ) Other income (expense), net (14 ) 32 24 3 Gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities (313 ) (19 ) (9 ) (1 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses) (359 ) (5 ) (148 ) (20 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (256 ) 1,356 1,753 241 Income tax (expense) benefit (434 ) (308 ) (421 ) (59 ) Income (Loss) from equity method investments (20 ) (12 ) 20 3 Net income (loss) (710 ) 1,036 1,352 185 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (7 ) (21 ) (15 ) (2 ) Net income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited (717 ) 1,015 1,337 183 Gains(losses) from fair value changes of debt securities, net of tax - 20 - - Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax 7 183 (24 ) (3 ) Comprehensive income (loss) (703 ) 1,239 1,328 182 Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (7 ) (21 ) (15 ) (2 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited (710 ) 1,218 1,313 180 Earnings (Losses) per share: Basic (0.23 ) 0.32 0.42 0.06 Diluted (0.23 ) 0.31 0.41 0.06 Earnings (Losses) per ADS: Basic (2.31 ) 3.18 4.19 0.57 Diluted (2.31 ) 3.11 4.07 0.56 Weighted average number of shares used in computation: Basic 3,107,798,883 3,187,331,990 3,188,274,127 3,188,274,127 Diluted 3,107,798,883 3,354,717,904 3,355,586,429 3,355,586,429





H World Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ (in millions) Operating activities: Net income (loss) (710) 1,036 1,352 185 Share-based compensation 29 34 44 6 Depreciation and amortization,

and other 370 359 358 49 Impairment loss 10 80 5 1 Loss (Income) from equity method investments, net of dividends 22 68 (18) (2) Investment (income) loss and foreign exchange (gain) loss 550 (96) 167 23 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 182 712 (583) (80) Other (1) 45 (144) (19) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 452 2,238 1,181 163 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (256) (171) (196) (27) Purchase of investments (300) (961) (1,846) (253) Proceeds from maturity/sale and return of investments 6 2 - - Loan advances (29) (41) (48) (7) Loan collections 52 38 39 5 Other 2 1 2 0 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (525) (1,132) (2,049) (282) Financing activities: Proceeds from debt 3,721 300 71 10 Repayment of debt (3,336) (4,103) (666) (91) Other 76 (21) (18) (3) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 461 (3,824) (613) (84) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 149 202 (59) (8) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 537 (2,516) (1,540) (211) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 4,680 10,352 7,836 1,074 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 5,217 7,836 6,296 863





H World Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023

RMB RMB RMB US$ (in millions, except shares, per share and per ADS data) Net income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited (GAAP) (717 ) 1,015 1,337 183 Share-based compensation expenses 29 34 44 6 (Gains) losses from fair value changes of equity securities 313 19 9 1 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited (non-GAAP) (375 ) 1,068 1,390 190 Adjusted earnings (losses) per share (non-GAAP) Basic (0.12 ) 0.33 0.44 0.06 Diluted (0.12 ) 0.33 0.42 0.06 Adjusted earnings (losses) per ADS (non-GAAP) Basic (1.21 ) 3.35 4.36 0.60 Diluted (1.21 ) 3.27 4.23 0.58 Weighted average number of shares used in computation Basic 3,107,798,883 3,187,331,990 3,188,274,127 3,188,274,127 Diluted 3,107,798,883 3,354,717,904 3,355,586,429 3,355,586,429 Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023

RMB RMB RMB US$ (in millions, except per share and per ADS data) Net income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited (GAAP) (717 ) 1,015 1,337 183 Interest income (23 ) (57 ) (62 ) (9 ) Interest expense 93 94 85 12 Income tax expense 434 308 421 59 Depreciation and amortization 362 354 352 48 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 149 1,714 2,133 293 Share-based compensation (expense) 29 34 44 6 (Gains) losses from fair value changes of equity securities 313 19 9 1 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 491 1,767 2,186 300





H World Group Limited Segment Financial Summary Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Legacy-Huazhu Legacy-DH Legacy-Huazhu Legacy-DH Legacy-Huazhu Legacy-DH RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB (in millions) (in millions) (in millions) Leased and owned hotels 1,793 902 2,466 1,126 2,748 1,130 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,291 22 1,830 26 2,238 30 Others 77 8 51 31 127 15 Revenue 3,161 932 4,347 1,183 5,113 1,175 Depreciation and amortization 303 59 294 60 286 66 Adjusted EBITDA 397 94 1,655 112 2,131 55

Operating Results: Legacy-Huazhu (1)

Number of hotels Number of rooms Opened

in Q3 2023



Closed (2)

in Q3 2023



Net added

in Q3 2023



As of

September 30,

2023

As of

September 30,

2023

Leased and owned hotels 4 (12 ) (8 ) 608 87,026 Manachised and franchised hotels 541 (127 ) 414 8,420 772,258 Total 545 (139 ) 406 9,028 859,284 (1) Legacy-Huazhu refers to H World and its subsidiaries, excluding DH.

(2) The reasons for hotel closures mainly included non-compliance with our brand standards, operating losses, and property-related issues. In Q3 2023, we temporarily closed 8 hotels for brand upgrade or business model change purposes.





As of September 30, 2023 Number of hotels Unopened hotels in pipeline Economy hotels 4,992 1,084 Leased and owned hotels 334 1 Manachised and franchised hotels 4,658 1,083 Midscale, upper-midscale hotels and others 4,036 1,851 Leased and owned hotels 274 14 Manachised and franchised hotels 3,762 1,837 Total 9,028 2,935





For the quarter ended September 30, June 30, September 30, yoy 2022 2023 2023 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 294 384 406 38.1 % Manachised and franchised hotels 248 295 314 26.4 % Blended 254 305 324 27.7 % Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 73.1 % 83.6 % 87.8 % +14.7 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 76.4 % 81.6 % 85.7 % +9.2 p.p. Blended 76.0 % 81.8 % 85.9 % +9.8 p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 215 321 356 65.8 % Manachised and franchised hotels 190 241 269 41.7 % Blended 193 250 278 44.3 %





For the quarter ended September 30, September 30, yoy 2019 2023 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 288 406 41.0 % Manachised and franchised hotels 235 314 33.4 % Blended 245 324 32.1 % Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 90.0 % 87.8 % -2.3 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 87.2 % 85.7 % -1.5 p.p. Blended 87.7 % 85.9 % -1.8 p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 259 356 37.5 % Manachised and franchised hotels 205 269 31.1 % Blended 215 278 29.4 %





Same-hotel operational data by class Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

September 30, For the quarter

ended

September 30,

yoy

change

For the quarter

ended

September 30,

yoy

change

For the quarter

ended

September 30,

yoy

change 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 (p.p.) Economy hotels 3,669 3,669 154 216 40.1 % 192 247 28.8 % 80.3 % 87.3 % +7.1 Leased and owned hotels 322 322 167 263 57.7 % 213 295 38.9 % 78.4 % 89.0 % +10.6 Manachised and franchised hotels 3,347 3,347 152 209 37.3 % 189 240 26.9 % 80.5 % 87.1 % +6.6 Midscale, upper-midscale hotels and others 2,797 2,797 244 343 41.0 % 325 399 22.5 % 74.8 % 86.1 % +11.3 Leased and owned hotels 254 254 270 439 62.5 % 390 504 29.1 % 69.2 % 87.1 % +17.9 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,543 2,543 240 329 37.3 % 317 383 20.8 % 75.7 % 86.0 % +10.3 Total 6,466 6,466 199 281 41.1 % 257 324 26.2 % 77.5 % 86.7 % +9.2



Operating Results: Legacy-DH (3)





Number of hotels Number of

rooms Unopened hotels

in pipeline Opened

in Q3 2023 Closed

in Q3 2023 Net added

in Q3 2023 As of

September

30, 2023(4)



As of

September 30,

2023



As of

September 30,

2023 Leased hotels 2 - 2 82 15,961 24 Manachised and franchised hotels - (1 ) (1 ) 47 10,511 11 Total 2 (1 ) 1 129 26,472 35 (3) Legacy-DH refers to DH.

(4) As of September 30, 2023, a total of 3 hotels were temporarily closed due to repair work.





For the quarter ended September 30, June 30, September 30, yoy 2022 2023 2023 change Average daily room rate (in EUR) Leased hotels 113 119 113 0.0 % Manachised and franchised hotels 116 112 116 0.3 % Blended 114 117 114 0.1 % Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased hotels 67.4 % 69.4 % 71.4 % +4.0 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 64.1 % 63.8 % 65.5 % +1.4 p.p. Blended 66.1 % 67.1 % 69.0 % +2.9 p.p. RevPAR (in EUR) Leased hotels 76 83 81 5.9 % Manachised and franchised hotels 74 71 76 2.4 % Blended 75 78 79 4.5 %

Hotel Portfolio by Brand



As of September 30, 2023 Hotels Rooms Unopened hotels in operation in pipeline Economy hotels 5,007 405,226 1,097 HanTing Hotel 3,500 311,067 700 Hi Inn 461 24,272 180 Ni Hao Hotel 247 18,369 181 Elan Hotel 561 27,244 1 Ibis Hotel 223 22,541 22 Zleep Hotels 15 1,733 13 Midscale hotels 3,329 359,600 1,432 Ibis Styles Hotel 98 9,893 29 Starway Hotel 636 54,705 229 JI Hotel 1,980 229,990 890 Orange Hotel 615 65,012 284 Upper midscale hotels 663 94,523 369 Crystal Orange Hotel 175 22,876 108 CitiGO Hotel 35 5,301 3 Manxin Hotel 127 11,994 70 Madison Hotel 80 10,447 57 Mercure Hotel 157 25,907 56 Novotel Hotel 21 5,415 18 IntercityHotel(5) 59 11,326 53 MAXX(6) 9 1,257 4 Upscale hotels 132 20,789 64 Jaz in the City 3 587 1 Joya Hotel 7 1,234 - Blossom House 59 2,750 51 Grand Mercure Hotel 9 1,823 3 Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts(7) 54 14,395 9 Luxury hotels 16 2,360 2 Steigenberger Icon(8) 9 1,847 1 Song Hotels 7 513 1 Others 10 3,258 6 Other hotels(9) 10 3,258 6 Total 9,157 885,756 2,970

(5) As of September 30, 2023, 6 operational hotels and 41 pipeline hotels of IntercityHotel were in China.

(6) As of September 30, 2023, 4 operational hotels and 4 pipeline hotels of MAXX were in China.

(7) As of September 30, 2023, 11 operational hotels and 3 pipeline hotels of Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts were in China.

(8) As of September 30, 2023, 3 operational hotels of Steigenberger Icon were in China.

(9) Other hotels include other partner hotels and other hotel brands in Yongle Huazhu Hotel & Resort Group (excluding Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts and Blossom House).

