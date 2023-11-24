Board Games & Puzzles Market to be Worth USD 24.5 billion by 2031 | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The growing modernization of existing games by adding innovative features to attract more children of different age groups, fueling market growth.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global board games & puzzles market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 24.5 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for board games & puzzles is expected to close at US$ 14,330.3 million.

Growing consumer preference for better quality products and the rise in disposable income of families are mainly encouraging customers to buy these home entertainment products, thus driving the market for board games & puzzles

Resurgence in tabletop gaming culture, with enthusiasts embracing board games not only as a pastime but also as a hobby. This has increased the variety and complexity of games available, catering to diverse interests and age groups.

The growing awareness of mental health and the need for recreational activities that promote well-being have contributed to market growth. Game designers continuously create innovative and engaging board games and puzzles, incorporating new mechanics, themes, and technologies. This keeps the market fresh and attracts new consumers.

Competitive Landscape

The global board games & puzzles market needs to be more cohesive due to the presence of several board games & puzzles players. Competition is expected to intensify over the next few years due to the entry of several local players. Key players operating in the global board games & puzzles market are:

Asmodee

Buffalo Games

Cartamundi

Delano Games

Don't Panic Games

Goliath Games

Hasbro

LongPack Games

Ravensburger AG

Grand Prix International Inc.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the board games & puzzles market was valued at US$ 13,392.8 million.

Based on distribution channel, the e-commerce segment held a prominent share of the global board games and puzzles market in 2021.

Board Games & Puzzles Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Increase in the number of competitions organized by companies and other board game events, the global board games & puzzles market is expected to expand rapidly.

Games made from eco-friendly materials or high-quality components tend to attract more attention owing to the increased consumer consciousness of sustainability and quality.

Board Games & Puzzles Market – Regional Analysis

North America has thriving board games and puzzles market. The United States and Canada boast a robust gaming culture with a diverse range of enthusiasts. The market here is characterized by a high demand for strategic, complex, and thematic games. The presence of major publishers, local game designers, and active gaming communities contributes significantly to market growth.

Europe is expected to account for significant share of the market. Countries in Europe, such as Germany, the UK, and France, have a long-standing history of board gaming. Germany, in particular, hosts one of the largest board game expos globally, Essen Spiel. The market is diverse, with a strong focus on both traditional and modern games. Euro-style games, emphasizing strategy and less luck, have gained substantial popularity.

Key Developments in the Global Board Games & Puzzles Market

Asmodee Group is one of the largest publishers and distributors of board games globally. They own numerous popular game studios like Fantasy Flight Games, Days of Wonder, and Z-Man Games. Their extensive portfolio includes diverse games like "Catan," "Ticket to Ride," "Pandemic," and "Twilight Struggle." Asmodee's acquisitions and partnerships have expanded their reach and influence in the industry.

is one of the largest publishers and distributors of board games globally. They own numerous popular game studios like Fantasy Flight Games, Days of Wonder, and Z-Man Games. Their extensive portfolio includes diverse games like "Catan," "Ticket to Ride," "Pandemic," and "Twilight Struggle." Asmodee's acquisitions and partnerships have expanded their reach and influence in the industry. Ravensburger AG is a German company known for its high-quality puzzles and board games. They produce a wide range of games for various age groups and interests, including classics like "Labyrinth" and "Scotland Yard." Their commitment to innovation and educational value has made them a prominent player in the market.

Global Board Games & Puzzles Market – Key Segments

Product Type

Roll & Move Games

Worker Placement Games

Area Control Games

Deck Building Games

Puzzle Games

Others

Game Type

Educational

Strategy and War

Money & Assets

Role Playing

Others

Category

Table Top

Miniature

Others

Age Group

Below 2 years

2 – 4 years

5 – 7 years

8 – 13 years

Above 13 years

Material

Plastic

Wood

Cardboard

Others

Printing Technology

Offset Printing

Digital Printing

UV Printing

Inkjet

Others

Others

Price

Low

Medium

High

Distribution Channel

Online

E-commerce

Company-owned Website

Offline

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

