Theratechnologies Receives 2023 CQDM ADRIQ RSRI Innovation Award

Honor awarded last night recognizes Theratechnologies and Prof. Borhane Annabi for advancing preclinical development of sudocetaxel zendusortide for treatment of triple-negative breast cancer

MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced receipt of the 2023 Industrial Research Sectoral Group (RSRI) Innovation Award from the CQDM (formerly known as the Québec Consortium for Drug Discovery) and the Association for the Development of Research and Innovation of Québec (ADRIQ). The award recognizes the company’s work, in partnership with world-renowned cancer researcher Professor Borhane Annabi of the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM), in demonstrating the preclinical efficacy of its investigational peptide-drug conjugate TH1902 (sudocetaxel zendusortide) against triple-negative breast cancer.



The award-winning research was funded by Theratechnologies, the Canadian Cancer Society, and the CQDM. Theratechnologies and Prof. Annabi received the award last night (November 23) at the 2023 ADRIQ Innovation Awards Gala, at the Palais des Congrès de Montréal.

“Together with our esteemed research partners, we are pleased to be recognized with the prestigious RSRI award for conducting inspiring preclinical research on sudocetaxel zendusortide against triple-negative breast cancer,” said Christian Marsolais, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, and Chief Medical Officer at Theratechnologies. “Our ongoing collaboration with Prof. Borhane Annabi has been invaluable to the development of a novel, made-in-Québec anti-cancer strategy, and we are grateful to the Canadian Cancer Society and the CQDM for supporting this important research initiative.”

“We hope that our award-winning research helps to inform future drug development and treatment of triple-negative breast cancer, as it is the most aggressive form of breast cancer and has a high risk of recurrence,” said Dr. Annabi, who is Professor of Biochemistry and Director of the Chair in Cancer Prevention and Treatment at UQAM. “I extend my thanks to the CQDM and ADRIQ for recognizing this ground-breaking Québec-based initiative, to Theratechnologies for being a steadfast research partner, and to all who have funded and supported this critically important research.”

Sudocetaxel zendusortide is a new chemical entity that employs a cleavable linker to conjugate a proprietary peptide to docetaxel, a well-established cytotoxic chemotherapeutic agent used to treat many cancers. The peptide recognizes and exploits the functions of sortilin, a receptor expressed on the surface of several types of cancer cells, to rapidly internalize the drug and bypass chemoresistance mechanisms. This approach enables the development of a more specific cancer-targeting strategy and reduces the side effects of chemotherapy. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation to sudocetaxel zendusortide as a single agent for the treatment of all sortilin-positive recurrent advanced solid tumors that are refractory to standard therapy. A Phase 1 clinical trial is currently underway with five study sites simultaneously enrolling patients in the U.S., as well as a Canadian site set to begin recruitment at the Centre Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal. More information on the study can be found here.

“The success of our collaboration with Prof. Annabi has led to the initiation of spin-off projects to explore the potential of sudocetaxel zendusortide to further inhibit the metastasis process, and to create a new conjugate for the treatment of colorectal cancer,” Dr. Marsolais added. “With this innovative therapy currently in clinical trials, Theratechnologies is now in an excellent position to help make a difference for people living with advanced cancers.”

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Follow Theratechnologies on Linkedin and Twitter.

About UQAM

Open and audacious, UQAM is a French-language public university with an international reputation. It welcomes more than 35,000 students and has more than 300,000 graduates. It offers 350 programs, almost half of which are at the graduate level. Its Faculty of Sciences trains a high-level young generation committed to finding answers to the concerns of populations thanks to the impact of its research activities and the partnerships that result from them, particularly in the fields of chemistry and biochemistry. For more information, please visit the website: https://uqam.ca/en/information/about/

About CQDM

Facilitator of biopharma innovation.

CQDM is a not-for-profit biopharmaceutical research consortium whose mission is to support and facilitate multi-stakeholder collaborative R&D aimed at accelerating the translation of innovative technologies into solutions that address unmet medical needs, while generating significant benefits for the Quebec and Canadian economy. For more information, please visit the website: www.cqdm.org

About the Canadian Cancer Society



The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We fund the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, across Canada and for all types of cancer. As the voice for people who care about cancer, we work with governments to shape a healthier society. No other organization does all that we do to make lives better today and transform the future of cancer forever. Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the “Forward-Looking Statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws, that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “promising”, “would”, “outlook”, “believe”, “plan”, “envisage”, “anticipate”, “expect” and “estimate”, or the negatives of these terms, or variations of them. The Forward-Looking Statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the enrollment, recruitment and dosing of patients in the Company’s Phase 1 clinical trial studying sudocetaxel zendusortide and statements regarding the development of new conjugates. Although the Forward-Looking Statements contained in this press release are based upon what the Company believes are reasonable assumptions in light of the information currently available, investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on these statements since actual results may vary from the Forward-Looking Statements contained in this press release. Forward-Looking Statements assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such Forward-Looking Statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impossibility to demonstrate the safe and effective use of sudocetaxel zendusortide with the Company’s Phase 1 clinical trial and the inability of the Company to obtain positive results from research and development work resulting in the non-development of further conjugates. We refer current and potential investors to the "Risk Factors" section of our annual information form dated February 27, 2023, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov as an exhibit to our report on Form 40-F dated February 28, 2023 under Theratechnologies’ public filings for additional risks regarding the conduct of our business and Theratechnologies. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other risks and uncertainties carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release and represent our expectations as of that date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Media inquiries:

Julie Schneiderman

Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs

communications@theratech.com

1-514-336-7800

Investor inquiries:

Phillipe Dubuc

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

pdubuc@theratech.com

438-315-6608