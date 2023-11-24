Hà Nội promotes investment, trade and tourism connections with Northwest provinces

VIETNAM, November 24 - LÀO CAI — A conference to promote investment, trade and tourism among Hà Nội and the Northwest provinces took place in Lào Cai Province on Thursday afternoon.

The conference saw the participation of over 200 delegates, including leaders of the departments of industry and trade; departments of planning and investment; centres for investment, trade and tourism promotion of Lào Cai, Lai Châu, Điện Biên, Hòa Bình, Sơn La and Yên Bái, and some others; besides representatives of business associations, businesses, investors, domestic and foreign distributors.

The event aimed to better introduce the investment and business environments of Hà Nội, Lào Cai and other provinces in the Northwest region, and their potential in investment, trade and tourism, said Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Promotion Agency Lê Tự Lực.

It was also expected to support enterprises to advertise their products and seek cooperation opportunities, promoting the implementation of the “Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese goods” campaign, Lực said.

Lực added that the event also demonstrated the capital city's commitment to accompanying businesses in these provinces to accelerate the consumption of Vietnamese products in local and foreign markets with an attempt to speed up their socio-economic development and cement the relationships among Hà Nội and localities nationwide.

According to Lực, Hà Nội has always affirmed its leading position in attracting foreign investment as the city has been constantly improving the investment and business environment, actively reviewing administrative procedures, and simplifying and speeding up the time for businesses and investors to fulfil procedures.

At the same time, local authorities also held dialogues with businesses to remove obstacles in doing business in the city, besides investment and trade promotion activities in domestic and key international markets, he noted.

Statistics from the municipal Department of Planning and Investment revealed that Hà Nội attracted over US$2.6 billion worth of foreign investment over the past 10 months, ranking third in the country.

During the period, about 340 new projects were registered in the city with a total registered capital of $321 million. Foreign investors also increased their capital by $242 million during the period.

From January to October, the city welcomed 20.7 million tourists, up 34.4 per cent year-on-year. Of the sum, international arrivals hit 3.6 million, 3.5 times higher than the same period last year, while the remainder of 17.1 million was local visitors, up 19 per cent year-on-year.

The city earned revenue of VNĐ76.3 trillion from tourism activities during the 10 months, surging 66.7 per cent over the same period last year.

For his part, Hà Đức Bình, Director of the Centre for Industry Promotion and Trade Promotion of Lào Cai, said his province was considered a trade transit point on the Kunming-Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phòng- Quảng Ninh Economic Corridor that connected Việt Nam and ASEAN countries with China's southwest localities.

Every year, a large amount of agricultural and seafood products were exported through Lào Cai International Border Gate.

Bình said Lào Cai Province was striving to become a centre that could facilitate economic relations among Việt Nam, and other ASEAN countries with the Southwest region of China with open mechanisms and preferential policies to attract investment, and promote trade and tourism.

Currently, the province is home to 28 valid foreign-invested projects with a total registered capital of nearly $686 million. It has also 12 domestically-financed projects worth over VNĐ5.66 trillion.

The province's trade turnover topped $1.76 billion over the past 10 months or equivalent to 35.2 per cent of the yearly target.

In terms of tourism, it received over 6.49 million visitors including 416,000 foreigners in the reviewed period, up 66 per cent year-on-year or 8 per cent higher than the yearly goal. Its tourism revenue also saw a strong growth of 45 per cent to over VNĐ19.84 trillion.

During the conference, several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were sealed among businesses and associations including an MoU inked between Lào Cai Business Association and the Hà Nội Association of Small and Medium Enterprises; an MoU signed between TraphacoSapa Co and Hà Nội Association of Small and Medium Enterprises and an MoU inked between HanoiTourist Co and Lào Cai Business Association.

Business matching sessions to help participating businesses seek new co-operation opportunities were also held along with the event.

Meanwhile, an exhibition showcasing typical products from Hà Nội and some Northwest provinces such as OCOP goods, handicrafts and farm produce opened its doors on Thursday in Lào Cai City.

Covering 3,000sq.m, the expo also introduces the achievements, potential and investment environment of Hà Nội city and some localities in the Northwest region, and their tourism potential and products.

The event will run until Sunday. — VNS