Vegan Food Market Analysis by Size, Business Trends, and Revenue Estimations till 2030 | SunOpta Inc., WhiteWave
A vegan diet excludes meat, dairy, eggs, and other animal-derived ingredients. Instead, it focuses on plant-based foods.BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vegan food market size was valued at US$ 16,532.3 million in 2022 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2023 to 2030.
Market Overview:
Vegan food includes plant-based food and beverages that are free of animal products, such as dairy, eggs and meat. The vegan food market has experienced substantial growth in recent years due to increasing health and environmental concerns.
Market Dynamics:
The vegan food market is witnessing high growth owing to rising health consciousness among consumers and growing awareness about environmental sustainability. A significant proportion of consumers have shifted to vegan diet in order to maintain cardiovascular health and reduce risk of other lifestyle diseases like diabetes. Moreover, concerns about animal welfare and reducing carbon footprint have prompted many consumers to adopt veganism. Major food companies are expanding their portfolio of vegan products to cater to the rising demand. Many quick service restaurants have also added vegan options to their menu to attract health-conscious customers. The growing availability of diverse vegan food products through online and offline retail has made plant-based diet more accessible, spurring the growth of vegan food market size during the forecast period.
Major market players included in this report are:
★ Hain Celestial
★ SunOpta Inc.
★ WhiteWave
★ Others
*Disclaimer: Major Players are sorted in no particular order.
Detailed Segmentation:
By Product Type
✦ Dairy Alternative
✦ Meat Substitute
✦Others
By Distribution Channel
✦ Online
✦ Offline
Regional Analysis:
• North America (U.S., Canada)
• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
• Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
✤ Health concerns driving interest in vegan foods
One of the major drivers of growth in the vegan food market has been rising health concerns among consumers. There is growing body of evidence that plant-based, vegan diets may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some types of cancer. More people are becoming aware of the health impacts of red meat and animal products consumption. As a result, they are actively searching for alternatives that provide similar taste and experience but are healthier options. Vegan food products provide a convenient solution for consumers wanting to follow healthier, plant-based diets while reducing their environmental footprint.
✤ Ethical and environmental concerns accelerating demand
In addition to health factors, ethical and environmental concerns related to animal agriculture are significant drivers behind increased demand for vegan foods. More consumers, especially younger generations, care about the ethical treatment of animals and the environmental impact of food production. Producing beef and other meats has considerably higher greenhouse gas emissions compared to most plant-based foods. The exploding popularity of documentaries like "Cowspiracy" have raised awareness about these issues. As a result, consumers are switching to vegan products in order to reduce their carbon footprint and choose products that are cruelty-free and animals are not harmed for food production.
✤ Higher prices restraining wider acceptance of vegan foods
While demand is growing fast, one key challenge faced by the vegan food market is the higher prices of many substitutes compared to their conventional non-vegan counterparts. Producing meat and dairy alternatives from crops requires specialized production processes that drive up costs. For example, production costs of plant-based milk like almond or soy milk are significantly higher than conventional cow milk. Many consumers are price-sensitive and hesitant to transition to a completely vegan diet given the higher grocery bills. However, as the market scales up and more startups enter the space, prices of vegan alternatives are expected to come down in future, boosting widespread adoption.
✤ Growth opportunities across retail channels and geographies
The vegan food market presents numerous promising opportunities for retailers and food companies. While natural food stores and Whole Foods-type specialty retailers currently dominate sales, there is huge opportunity to expand into mainstream grocery retail channels as demand grows. Large supermarkets and retail chains stocking more plant-based options is vital for mass-market adoption. Geographically, Western markets are leading demand but regions like Asia and Latin America with growing health-conscious middle classes also offer excellent potential for future growth. Companies succeeding in innovative new product development and geographical expansion will be well-positioned to tap into rising demand from both existing and new consumers adopting vegan lifestyles.
✤ Plant-based products disrupting dairy market
One of the biggest trends impacting the vegan food market is the disruptive growth of plant-based milk alternatives like almond milk, oat milk and soy milk. These non-dairy milks are finding more shelf space in supermarkets, and are giving the dairy industry serious competition. In many cases, plant milks offer comparable nutrition profiles while being cheaper to produce and kinder on the environment. As the options continue to increase with the rise of new players, more customers are open to substituting dairy milk, cheese and yogurts with vegan versions both at home and when dining out. If this trend continues unchecked, it could significantly hurt dairy farmers and producers in coming years. Plant-based products are clearly posing a disruptive threat to long-dominant animal product categories.
