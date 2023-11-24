Australian Governor General visits National Referral Hospital

The Australian Governor General His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Retd), his spouse Her Excellency Mrs Linda Hurley, and Australian government officials, this morning visited various clinics at the National Referral Hospital (NRH) in Honiara.

Ministry of Health and Medical Services Permanent Secretary, Ms Pauline McNeil, Deputy Secretary Dr Jilini, NRH CEO Ag Dr Rooney Jagilly, NRH Medical Superintendent acting Dr Titus Nasi and medical staff, were on hand to welcome and receive the visiting party.

At NRH, His Excellency visited the Oncology Unit, the Diabetic Clinic and the High Dependency Unit (HDU). The HDU is a 14 beds unit which was fully funded by the Australian Government was officially handed in June 2023.

At clinics, he met with senior Doctors and nurses who briefed him about their roles, the current situation at their respective work stations and how Australia’s support has assisted them in doing their jobs effectively.

His Excellency the Governor General also met and was briefed by the Saint John Ambulance team. Recently, the team received 2 state-of-the-art Landcruiser ambulances from Australia to support emergency pre-hospital care in the country. The donation boosts the St John Ambulance existing regular fleet servicing Honiara and Guadalcanal, and they are currently working closely with the local medical officers deliver essential health services during the Pacific Games.

Australian Awards alumni at NRH and Australian volunteers also had the opportunity to meet and chat briefly about their various roles and contribution to NRH with the Governor General.

Ministry of Health and Medical Services Permanent Secretary, Ms Pauline McNeil expressed her gratitude for the visit.

“My staff and I were honoured and very excited to have His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Retd), and his spouse Her Excellency Mrs Linda Hurley at the National Referral Hospital. This is the first time for a foreign Governor General to visit NRH.

It was an excellent opportunity for His excellency to hear and witness firsthand Australia’s assistance to the hospital and how it is assisting local medical professionals enhance their capacity and capabilities to carry out their roles effectively and about how it is also contributing to improved crucial medical care and health outcome for the people of Solomon Islands. The Solomon Islands government continues to be very grateful and appreciative of Australia’s assistance in the health sector”, said Permanent Secretary, Ms McNeil.

NRH nurses garlanding and shaking hands with the Australian Governor General His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Retd).

Health Permanent Secretary Mrs Pauline McNeil speaking to the Governor General, Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Retd). Looking on are NRH CEO Dr Jagilly and Head of Oncology Unit Dr Soma.

Australian Governor General talking to an Australian Awards Alumni Lorreta Waáhero

Head of Oncology Unit Dr Soma briefing His Excellency

Governor General briefed by senior staff of the High Dependency Unit.

MHMS Press