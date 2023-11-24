Health received 147 boxes of hand-sanitizers from UNICEF

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) this month received 147 boxes of hand-sanitizers from UNICEF to support hygiene behaviour practices during the Pacific Games (PG). The sanitizers have been distributed at games sites and centres and are serving athletes and the public attending the games.

Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) Environmental Health Director, Mr. George Titiulu received the hand-sanitizers on behalf of the ministry. Director Titiulu on behalf of Permanent secretary thanked UNICEF for the ongoing assistance and timely support of the items.

“The delivery of these items manifests UNICEF’s commitment and support toward our efforts during the current pacific games ”, Director Titiulu said.

He further said, “As we understand, germs are everywhere! They can get onto hands and items we touch during daily activities and make us sick. Cleaning hands with hand sanitizer is one of the most important steps to avoid sickness and spreading germs to those around you”.

Meanwhile, Director Titiulu said, apart from the donation, his team is currently engaged in the monitoring and conducting spot checks of the various venues and villages accommodation, and facilities, looking at different areas such as, Water Supply services quality, particularly the water supplies to various PG venue sites, on its process flow. This is to ensure that we minimise potential health risks.

“In some cases there are raw water and untreated, therefore, there is high chances of microbiological contamination, and to advise quick response on any corrective action with the Games Organizing Committee (GOC)”, said Titiulu.

“We are carrying out water sampling for microbiological analysis and chemical analysis with the support from our National Public Health Laboratory”, explained Titiulu.

“We also monitor areas on Waste Management, Sewage Management, Animal/Pests/Rodent Control, and Food Hygiene and Safety communicating with GOC Focal contact personnel’s. Our team (the quarantine team) is also fully engaged to attend to all the incoming flights”, Mr Titiulu said.

MHMS Press