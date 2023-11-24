Luxury Bedding Market Size - 2023, Competitive Analysis, Growth Strategies, and Industry Demand till 2030 | Frette Inc.
Luxury bedding refers to high-quality bed linens and accessories that are designed to provide a superior level of comfort, aesthetics, and overall luxury.BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global luxury bedding market was valued at US$ 2.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.38%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2023-2030), to reach US$ 3.0 Billion by 2030.
Market Overview:
Luxury bedding products such as bed sheets, blankets, mattresses, pillows, and comforters that are designed to enhance comfort and style in the bedroom. Luxury bedding products are used by high-end consumers to protect their mattresses and enhance the sleeping experience.
Market Dynamics:
The luxury bedding market is driven by increasing consumer spending on luxury home décor and rising disposable income levels globally. Consumers are increasingly spending more on luxury products to enhance their lifestyle and living standards. Furthermore, rising demand for premium and superior quality sleep solutions is also fueling the market growth. In addition, changing consumer preferences towards environmentally sustainable luxury bedding products made from organic materials such as bamboo, cotton, and hemp is anticipated to open new avenues for market players over the forecast period.
Major market players included in this report are:
★ Frette Inc.
★ WestPoint Home LLC
★ Hollander Sleep Products LLC
★ Crane & Canopy Inc.
★ Sampedro LDA
★ Anichini Inc.
★ Sleepy's LLC
★ Peacock Alley Inc.
★ Fabtex Inc.
★ Luolai Lifestyle Technology Co.
★ Ltd
★ John Cotton Group Ltd
★ Anderson Avenue
★ Eastern Accents
★ DownTown Company.
*Disclaimer: Major Players are sorted in no particular order.
Detailed Segmentation:
By Product Type:
✦ Comforters
✦ Pillows
✦ Coverlet
✦ Duvet
✦ Quilt
✦ Mattress Pad and Protector
✦ Others (Bed Skirt, Furs, and others)
By Application:
✦ Residential
✦ Commercial
By Distribution Channel:
✦ Supermarkets
✦ Hypermarkets
✦ Specialty Stores
✦ Online Channels
Regional Analysis:
• North America (U.S., Canada)
• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
• Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
✤ Major driver: Increasing consumer spending on home decor and furnishings
One of the key drivers for growth in the luxury bedding market is the rising consumer spending on home decor and furnishings globally. Over the past few years, there has been a noticeable shift in consumer preference towards spending more on luxury home products that add comfort and style to their living spaces. As people are spending more time at home due to remote working and virtual connectivity, they are investing in high-quality bedding ensembles that enhance their sleep experience. Several luxury bedding manufacturers have reported significant y-o-y revenue growth attributed to demand from affluent consumers looking to upgrade their bedroom aesthetics.
✤ Secondary driver: Growth of hospitality industry and rise of homestays
Another major factor propelling the luxury bedding market forward is the steady expansion of the global hospitality industry. Hotels, resorts, and homestays are investing heavily in luxurious bedding and linens to attract discerning travelers and differentiate customer experience. The proliferation of homestay rentals listing luxury homes on platforms like Airbnb has also upscaled demand for high-thread count sheets, plush duvets, and down alternative comforters. Leading luxury bedding brands are actively partnering with hospitality chains and homestay aggregators to leverage the business opportunities emerging from the thriving accommodation sector worldwide.
✤ Key restrain: High procurement and production costs
One of the key challenges restraining the mass adoption of luxury bedding products is their relatively high costs involved in procurement of premium materials and manufacturing techniques deployed. Sourcing exceptional quality cotton, linen, silk, and down alternatives suitable for luxury bedding naturally drives up raw material expenses. Intricate weaving, embroidery, and finishing processes also inflate per unit production costs, making luxury bed sheets, duvets, and pillows more expensive than standard varieties. This price barrier deters some middle-income consumers from regularly opting for luxury bedding even if they admire the superior comfort and design aesthetics on offer.
✤ Major opportunity: Growth in online retail platforms
A promising growth avenue for luxury bedding manufacturers lies in leveraging the exponential growth of e-commerce and online retail globally. With more affluent customers comfortable shopping for luxury goods on digital platforms, companies are focusing on building a robust D2C presence through company-owned websites and third-party marketplaces like Amazon,Flipkart. Strategic investments are being made in elevating the online shopping experience through high-resolution product photography, 360-degree views, reviews and ratings. This allows accessibility to prestigious brands for a vast new set of consumers beyond their physical retail footprint. Many emerging brands are also specifically targeting the rapidly growing Gen Z and millennial audiences through social commerce initiatives.
✤ Key trend: Emphasis on sustainability
An emerging trend gaining traction in the luxury bedding industry is the rising customer expectation of brands prioritizing environmental and social sustainability. Affluent buyers are increasingly doing research into company values and opting for products from labels having transparent supply chains and eco-friendly manufacturing processes. Some top brands are promoting their use of organic cotton, natural fillings like wool and down obtained through humane practices. Customers also prefer bed linen composed of fibers that are biodegradable at end-of-life like linen and bamboo silk. As sustainability motivations become mainstream, high-end bedding companies will have to up their renewable sourcing efforts and eco-conscious certifications to stay relevant.
Key Questions
• How much revenue will the global Luxury Bedding Market generate by the end of the forecast period?
• What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall Luxury Bedding Market?
• What are the indicators expected to drive the global Luxury Bedding Market?
• Which region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?
• What are the essential strategies incorporated by key stakeholders in the global Luxury Bedding Market to expand their geographical presence?
• What are the major advancements witnessed in the global Luxury Bedding Market?
• This report answers these questions and more about the global Luxury Bedding Market, aiding major stakeholders and key players in making the right decisions and strategizing for the advancement of their business.
