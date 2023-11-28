Submit Release
One Of A Kind Redefines Fashion Through Personalization and Craftsmanship

OOAK empowers individuals to design their own wardrobes with its innovative fashion tech

SOFIA, BULGARIA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Of A Kind (OOAK), the first fashion tech startup of its kind, officially launches today, offering a groundbreaking approach to personal fashion that puts design power in the hands of the customer. Unlike any other fashion brand, OOAK empowers customers to become the designers of their own wardrobes, offering a truly unique and one-of-a-kind fashion experience. OOAK's distinctive creations are available online, providing clients in Europe and the USA seamless access to this fashion revolution.

Fashion Meets Technology

Through OOAK's online configurator, fashion enthusiasts and those seeking personalized expression can embark on a creative journey where fashion meets technology, and where every garment reflects their unique style. From the choice of fabric to the stitching style, from color selection to sizing, OOAK's intuitive online design interface transforms customers into artists, allowing them to bring their fashion visions to life. The company's user-friendly visual configurator makes the design process not just easy but also enjoyable.

A Unique European Venture

OOAK distinguishes itself as a unique European startup, offering fashion enthusiasts the ability to create custom casual clothing while maintaining production within the EU. Headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, the company is proud to have Angelina Dimitrova as the Head of its Craft Manufactory. With over three decades of experience and a background as a State Engineer in Clothing and Knitting from Sofia Polytechnic School, Angelina is a respected industry professional with commitment to innovation and industry advancement. The international team of experts at OOAK hails from Italy, France, and Bulgaria, each contributing decades of experience in the fashion industry.

"We are thrilled to introduce OOAK to the world," says Angelina. "We believe in democratizing fashion, empowering our customers to express themselves through their clothing. Every stitch, every detail, is a canvas for self-expression."

Artisanal Quality and Sustainability

OOAK takes immense pride in artisanal quality, with each order meticulously crafted by skilled artisans, ensuring the utmost attention to detail. The technology provides real-time tracking, allowing customers to follow their order's journey from design to delivery. Furthermore, every OOAK piece arrives with the customer's name etched on the size label, reinforcing its exclusivity.

The company's team is also committed to sustainability, crafting items only upon order to reduce waste. Additionally, for every item purchased, OOAK plants a tree to promote environmental responsibility.

About OOAK

One Of A Kind (OOAK) is a pioneering fashion tech startup headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria. OOAK empowers customers to become the designers of their clothing, offering a unique and personalized fashion experience. With a commitment to sustainability and artisanal quality, OOAK is set to redefine the future of fashion. Learn more at www.oneof.app.

