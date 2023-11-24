Construction Aggregates Market: Exploring the Expanding Horizons of Construction Aggregates
Construction aggregates are the most mined and grained product available in the world and are basic components of composite materialsBURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
Construction aggregates are coarse particulate materials used in construction. Some examples include sand, gravel, crushed stone, slag, recycled concrete, and geosynthetic aggregates. They are used mainly for making concrete and asphalt to be used in homes, buildings, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure development projects.
Get Sample Report with Global Industry Analysis @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2163
Major Players Are:
✤ China Resources Cement Holdings Limited
✤ EuroCement Group
✤ Vulcan Materials Company
✤ LafargeHolcim
✤ LSR Group
✤ Adbri
✤ Cemex
✤ Heidelberg Cement AG
✤ Martin Marietta Materials.
Market Dynamics:
Two main drivers are expected to support growth of the construction aggregates market during the forecast period. Firstly, increasing infrastructure development activities around the world are estimated to drive the demand for construction aggregates. Many countries are focusing on improving their infrastructure by constructing new roads, bridges, buildings, power projects, and other civil engineering structures which require large volumes of aggregates. Secondly, rapid urbanization is resulting in growth of the construction industry, especially in developing regions of Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. This is further expected to boost consumption of construction aggregates for various building construction activities over the coming years.
Segmentation
Global Construction Aggregates Market, By Product Type:
Crushed stone
Sand
Gravel
Other Aggregates
Global Construction Aggregates Market, By Application:
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
Infrastructure
Regional Analysis for Construction Aggregates Market:
◘ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
◘ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
◘ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
◘ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
◘ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Direct Buy Copy of This Business Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2163
Construction Aggregate Market Drivers: Infrastructure Investment is Driving Demand for Construction Aggregates
Government infrastructure spending around the world has increased significantly in recent years to upgrade ageing infrastructure and meet growing demands of expanding populations and economies. Major infrastructure projects related to road, rail and housing construction require large volumes of crushed stone, sand and gravel which are the primary components of concrete and asphalt used in these projects. The World Bank estimates that over $3.7 trillion is invested annually in infrastructure globally indicating healthy ongoing demand for construction aggregates to support all this construction activity.
Another driver fuelling demand is Growth in Emerging Economies. Emerging economies in Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa are seeing brisk economic growth and undergoing significant urbanization which is translating to booming construction activity in these regions. Megaprojects related to building new cities, airports and seaports coupled with growing housing needs of swelling middle classes are propelling the use of aggregates. As standards of living rise, more infrastructure and buildings are required to support modern lifestyles. This sustains the need for quarrying and supplying massive amounts of crushed stone and sand.
Construction Aggregates Market Restrain: Stringent Environmental Regulations on Quarrying Activities
Quarrying for construction aggregates creates significant environmental impact such as damage to landscape, disruption of habitats and pollution from dust and noise emissions. Governments worldwide are enacting increasingly strict environmental compliance norms to curb these impacts and prevent ecological degradation. Mining firms now have to invest heavily in adopting cleaner technologies, restoring mined land, controlling vehicle emissions and preventing water and air pollution to obtain permits and comply with regulations. These add substantially to operating costs. Some reserves in ecologically sensitive zones are also facing threat of permanent bans which can constrain supply. Environmental activism is also mounting public pressure against setting up new quarries. Tighter norms and community opposition raise compliance burdens for the aggregates industry.
Construction Aggregates Market Opportunity: Utilization of Recycled Aggregates
With the push for sustainability and lower environmental footprint, there exists a major opportunity to increase the usage of recycled aggregates in construction. Recycled aggregates are produced from demolition and construction waste and help reduce pressure on virgin reserves. They can partially replace quarried aggregates in several applications. However, their utilization currently remains relatively low at around 10-15% compared to over 80% reliance on natural aggregates in most markets. But their popularity is growing among builders as a green option. Governments also offer incentives like tax breaks to boost the supply chain for recycled aggregates. As construction sector adopts more eco-friendly practices, recycled aggregates present a big untapped opportunity to meet future demand through reuse of construction debris.
Construction Aggregates Market Trend: Adoption of Advanced Machinery to Improve Productivity
In the competitive aggregates industry, producers are continually seeking means to optimize operations, lower costs and address workforce challenges like shortage of skilled labor. This is driving the increased adoption of smart technology and automation solutions. Advanced mining equipment with precise GPS and sensor controls are enabling more accurate extraction and loading. In processing plants, sophisticated sorting, crushing and conveying systems powered by AI and IoT are enhancing production efficiency. Use of fleet management software and telematics is improving transportation logistics. Drones and 3D imaging tools are aiding in mine planning, geology surveys, stockpile management and HSE monitoring. Adoption of such advanced machinery across the aggregates supply chain can significantly boost productivity, consistency and margins for producers in the long run.
Why Choose This Report:
→» A qualitative and quantitative market study based on segmentation that includes both economic and non-economic factors
→» Data on market value for each section and sub-segment
→» Indicates the region and market segment that is likely to expand the fastest and dominate the market.
→» The consumption of the product/service in each region is highlighted, as are the factors affecting the market within each region.
→» The competitive landscape includes the top players’ market rankings, as well as new service/product launches, collaborations, company expansions, and acquisitions made by the companies profiled in the last few years.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2163
FAQ's
What are the key factors hampering growth of the Construction Aggregates Market?
What are the major factors driving the Market growth?
Which is the leading component segment in the Market?
Which are the major players operating in the Market?
Which region will lead the Market?
Table of Content (TOC):
Chapter 1 Industry Overview
1.1 Definition
1.2 Assumptions
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.5 Global Construction Aggregates Market Size Analysis from 2023 to 2030
11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Construction Aggregates Industry Impact
Chapter 2 Global Construction Aggregates Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Construction Aggregates (Volume and Value) by Type
2.3 Global Construction Aggregates (Volume and Value) by Regions
Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis
3.1 Global Production Market Analysis
3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis
Chapter 4 Global Construction Aggregates Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2018-2023)
Chapter 5 North America Construction Aggregates Market Analysis
Chapter 6 East Asia Construction Aggregates Market Analysis
Chapter 7 Europe Construction Aggregates Market Analysis
Chapter 8 South Asia Construction Aggregates Market Analysis
Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Construction Aggregates Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Middle East Construction Aggregates Market Analysis
Chapter 11 Africa Construction Aggregates Market Analysis
Chapter 12 Oceania Construction Aggregates Market Analysis
Chapter 13 South America Construction Aggregates Market Analysis
Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Construction Aggregates Business
Chapter 15 Global Construction Aggregates Market Forecast (2023-2030)
Chapter 16 Conclusions
Research Methodology
Continued....
About Us
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.
+1 206-701-6702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn