Battery Management System Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 45.70 billion by 2031 | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Battery-operated public transit and the growing popularity of electric automobiles are driving the global market for battery management systems.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global battery management system market was estimated at a value of US$ 6.22 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 22.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 45.70 billion by 2031.

Lithium-ion battery use is rising dramatically across a range of sectors as a result of ongoing research and development efforts to enhance battery performance. Low self-discharge and high power density are features of Li-ion batteries. They can also be had for less money. These batteries are therefore perfect for use in automobiles and other applications.

Get Access to Sample Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=12116



Li-ion battery output is predicted to rise from 450 GWh in 2020 to 1,450 GWh by 2025. Because the consumer electronics and automobile sectors have grown significantly in China and Europe, these two areas are important markets for Li-ion batteries.

Global Battery Management System Market: Key Players

A large number of both small and large-scale manufacturers in the extremely fragmented global battery management system industry controls the bulk of the market share. In order to provide environmentally friendly goods, major businesses are spending heavily in extensive research and development operations with an eye toward the future potential of battery management systems.

Key players have embraced mergers & acquisitions and product portfolio expansion as important initiatives. The following companies are well-known participants in the global battery management system market:

Analog Devices

Eberspächer

Elithion Inc.

Johnson Matthey

Leclanché SA

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Navitas System LLC

Nidec Motor Corporation

Nuvation Energy

Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd.

Sedemac

Texas Instruments

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Key Findings of the Market Report

The lithium-ion, lead-acid, nickel, and flow battery segments make up the global market for battery management systems.

In 2021, the lithium-ion category accounted for a significant 37.2% of the worldwide market.

Owing to its mobility and extended operating life, lead-acid battery management systems are widely employed in consumer electronics and transportation applications.

The market is expanding as a result of rising consumer electronics demand.

Li-ion battery usage in EVs and other electronic devices is growing quickly, which has led to disposal problems.

Market Trends for Battery Management System

The global market for battery management systems has been divided into three segments based on topology: centralized, distributed, and modular. With a 53.60% market share in 2021, the distributed sector is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% over the course of the forecast period.

A recent battery management system analysis states that the modular market sector is expanding quickly as well. A modularized battery management system works better and provides an inexpensive, safe, and dependable solution for electric cars and smart grids.

Effective single-cell monitoring as well as balancing for an extensive amount of battery cells with relatively small sizes and complexity are critical elements of the modularized battery management system.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=12116



Global Market for Battery Management System: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the Battery Management System market throughout the region. These are:

In 2021, North America held a 29.90% market share, leading the world market for battery management systems. The existence of key companies, a substantial investment in research and development to improve BMS capabilities, and an increase in financing for the development of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and electric vehicles (EVs) are all factors contributing to the growth of the market in the area.

Other important markets for battery management systems include Asia Pacific and Europe. In 2021, the value share of these areas was 25.29% and 28.77%, respectively. The market in each area is driven by the presence of well-known automakers in Europe and a quickly growing consumer electronics sector in Asia Pacific.

Some key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Developments Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd. With the release of the Wireless Distributed Battery Management System (wBMS) in May 2022, Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd. increased the scope of its battery management solutions for electric cars.

This technology ensures better flexibility, enhanced efficiency, improved reliability, and lower costs by doing away with the wires physical connections that are necessary in traditional battery management system architectures. Analog Devices, Inc. Analog Devices, Inc. introduced a wireless battery monitoring system in September 2020 that enhances design freedom and manufacturing feasibility without compromising accuracy and range during the battery's life.

This can save as much as 15% of the battery pack's capacity and as much as 90% of the wiring. Thanks to these qualities, automakers are able to increase the production of electric car fleets in a variety of vehicle classes.

Global Battery Management System Market Segmentation

Battery

Lithium-ion

Lead-acid

Nickel

Flow Battery

Topology

Centralized

Distributed

Modular

Application

Electric Vehicles

Computing Devices

Renewable Energy Systems

UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply)

Industrial Systems

Others (Personal Mobility Instruments, Robotic Boats & ROVs, etc.)

End Use Industry

Automotive & Transportation

Military & Defense

Energy & Utility

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications

Others (Industrial, Marine, etc.)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Get Exclusive Discount on Battery Management System Market at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=12116



More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market - The global market for AC-DC power supply adapter was estimated to be worth a market valuation around US$ 16.1 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to advance with a steady 7.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 31.5 billion

Soldier System Market - The global Soldier System Market was valued at US$ 10.9 Bn in 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 17.0 Bn by 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

