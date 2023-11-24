Europe Maternity Wear Market Regional Demand, Industry Scope, Timelines And Challenges Forecast by 2023-2030 | Gap Inc.
The Europe maternity wear market was valued at US$ 432.0 Mn in 2023 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 674.4 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2023-2030BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Europe Maternity Wear Market is estimated for 2023 for the forecast period 2023-2030, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
Market Overview:
Maternity wear includes dresses, tops, bottoms, swimwear and accessories meant for expectant and nursing mothers. These clothes are designed to fit the changing body and provide comfort during pregnancy and postpartum.
Market Dynamics:
Europe is expected to witness steady growth in the number of working women over the forecast period. According to Eurostat, over 50% of European women participate in labor force and hold professional jobs. With rising career orientation, women are delaying pregnancies to later stages of life. As a result, the demand for fashionable yet comfortable maternity clothes is growing across workplaces in Europe. Additionally, improving disposable incomes have boosted the spending on premium maternity brands in countries like United Kingdom, Germany and France. Leading players are focusing on new product launches catering to modern silhouettes and styles preferred by career-oriented mothers-to-be.
Request Sample Copy Of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5075
Top Companies Covered In This Report:
★ Gap Inc.
★ Seraphine
★ Isabella Oliver.
★ H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB.
★ Brunelli and co. S. R. L
★ Mothercare
★ Boob Design
★ Pink Blush Maternity
★ Organic & More
★ Adidas America Inc
*Disclaimer: Major Players are sorted in no particular order.
Detailed Segmentation:
By Product Type:
★ Top Wear
★ Bottom Wear
★ Dresses and Gowns
★ Innerwear
By Distribution Channel:
★ Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
★ Specialty Stores
★ Online Retail
★ Others
Key Region/Countries are Classified as Follows:
◘ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
◘ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
◘ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
◘ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
◘ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Buy This Premium Report And (Get Up to 25% Off) @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5075
Increase in number of working women fuels the market growth:
The Europe maternity wear market is witnessing robust growth owing to the rising number of working women across different countries of Europe. Pregnant working women require comfortable yet stylish clothes that can be worn at both home and workplace. This has increased the demand for chic and casual maternity wear pieces. Moreover, working women have less time to spare for shopping and prefer buying maternity wear collection in one place from popular brands. Leading maternity wear brands are recognizing this trend and launching workwear essentials made of breathable fabrics. They also offer the option to buy entire maternity office wardrobe sets online for convenience of working mothers-to-be.
Growing accessibility of affordable maternity fashion stimulates the market expansion:
With the penetration of fast fashion retailers across Europe, affordable maternity wear options have become easily accessible to women of all income groups. Low-cost brands are bringing popular maternity dress styles, tops, leggings and more in their collection at pocket-friendly prices. This has encouraged many price-conscious customers to frequently shop for new maternity clothes matching different stages of pregnancy. Online retail channels have further boosted the affordability factor by offering free delivery and periodic sales & discounts. Discounted prices and easy exchange/return policies of fast fashion maternity lines are attracting a rising number of first-time buyers in Europe.
Demand fluctuation impacts manufacturers and retailers:
The Europe maternity wear industry is susceptible to fluctuating demand patterns owing to changes in birth rates across countries. Uncertainty regarding the number of pregnancies in future makes it difficult for manufacturers to accurately forecast production quantities. This leads to situations of excess or inadequate inventory at times. Retailers also face challenges in maintaining adequate stock levels to meet changing consumer needs. Unplanned demand ups and downs disrupt their procurement management. Moreover, additional discounts have to be offered to liquidate excess unsold maternity clothes inventory incurring losses. These supply chain inefficiencies hold back industry growth to some extent.
Online shopping boom opens new sales channels:
The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards online shopping in Europe. Pregnant women, in particular, increasingly rely on e-commerce platforms to fulfill their maternity fashion needs since visiting brick-and-mortar stores involves health risks. Leading maternity wear brands have strengthened their direct-to-consumer presence through interactive websites and social commerce initiatives. New D2C entrants are also entering the market by offering custom-made maternity pieces designed basis body measurements shared online. The booming online retail scenario presents an opportunity for established as well as emerging labels to tap into unexplored customer segments and boost sales via multiple digital touchpoints. Advanced virtual try-on and fit recommendation tools further aid online shopping convenience.
Increased demand for high-quality and sustainable products:
Today's pregnant consumers pay attention not only to style but also to the fabric composition, construction quality and sustainability factors of maternity wear. They prefer apparel made of breathable, absorbent and skin-friendly materials that offer all-day comfort. At the same time, customers are shifting towards brands committed to eco-friendly production processes and fair labor practices. This has boosted the Europe maternity fashion industry movement towards high-quality and ethical merchandise. Leading companies now emphasize sourcing organic fabrics, minimizing water usage and employing green packaging solutions to attract conscious buyers. Sustainable maternity lines with timeless designs are gaining popularity over low-cost quick fashion pieces.
We Offer Customized Report, Click @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/5075
Key Questions Answered in This Report on Europe Maternity Wear Market
• How much revenue will the global Europe Maternity Wear Market generate by the end of the forecast period?
• What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall global market?
• What are the indicators expected to drive the global Europe Maternity Wear Market?
• Which region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?
• What are the essential strategies incorporated by key stakeholders in the global Market to expand their geographical presence?
• What are the major advancements witnessed in the global Europe Maternity Wear Market?
• This report answers these questions and more about the global Market, aiding major stakeholders and key players in making the right decisions and strategizing for the advancement of their business.
Some of the Major Points of TOC cover:
Chapter 1: Techniques & Scope
1.1 Definition and forecast parameters
1.2 Methodology and forecast parameters
1.3 Information Sources
Chapter 2: Latest Trends Summary
2.1 Regional trends
2.2 Product trends
2.3 End-use trends
2.4 Business trends
Chapter 3: Europe Maternity Wear Market Insights
3.1 Market fragmentation
3.2 Market landscape
3.3 Vendor matrix
3.4 Technological and Innovative Landscape
Chapter 4: Europe Maternity Wear Market, By Region
Chapter 5: Company Profiles
5.1 Company Overview
5.2 Financial elements
5.3 Product Landscape
5.4 SWOT Analysis
5.5 Systematic Outlook
Chapter 6: Assumptions and Acronyms
Chapter 7: Research Methodology
Chapter 8: Contact (Continue . . .)
About Us:
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Contact Us:
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.
+1 206-701-6702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn