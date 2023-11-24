Coriolis Meters Market Sets New Record, Projected at USD 2.53 Billion By 2029 at 5.2% CAGR: Exactitude Consultancy

Coriolis Meters Market

Coriolis Meters Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2029

Coriolis Meters Market surges with heightened demand for precision fluid measurement, driving advancements in industrial automation and process instrumentation.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Coriolis Meters “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

The Coriolis Meters market 2023-2029 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the current scenario. Exactitude Consultancy ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario.

The global Coriolis meters market is valued at US$ 1.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 2.53 billion by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% along the way.

Top companies covered in this report: Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Emerson, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric Co., Honeywell, Brooks Instruments, Tricor Coriolis Technology, Foxboro, Liquid Controls LLC

Industry News:

On September 2022, Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announced the release of the OpreXTM Magnetic Flowmeter CA Series. This new product series succeeds the ADMAG CA Series and is being released as part of the OpreX Field Instruments family. The products in this new series are all capacitance-type magnetic flowmeters that can measure the flow of conductive fluids through a measurement tube without the fluids encountered the device’s electrodes.

On January 2021, the water flow facility, which was commissioned has fully automated process control and data acquisition. Emerson meters offer additional information on flow conditions, which NEL have utilized within the new process control system. In total, fifteen of the Micro Motion ELITE Coriolis Peak Performance flow metersare used as reference meters to support testing lines varying in size from 0.25″ to 8″, flow rates of up to 550m3/h of oil or water and 358 MMscfd of gas, and pressures up to 140 bar.

Coriolis Meters Market Segmentation:

Coriolis Meters Market by Fluid Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Liquid

Gas

Coriolis Meters Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Food and Beverages

Others

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

The greatest revenue share in 2021 over 39% was accounted for by North America. With a sizeable portion of the global market, North America is the region with the greatest market for coriolis meters. Due to the rising need for Coriolis meters in the oil and gas industry, the United States is the greatest contributor to the North American market. Reduced costs for renewable technology and worries about the environmental effects of traditional forms of energy have led to expansion in the renewable energy sector in recent decades. It is anticipated that the industry that produces renewable energy in North America will invest heavily in fresh projects. In the United States, diaphragm-positive displacement meters are frequently used to measure commercial and utility gas flow.

