Việt Nam's frigate begins friendly visit to Hong Kong

VIETNAM, November 24 -

HONG KONG — Frigate 016-Quang Trung with a delegation of the Việt Nam People’s Navy (VPN) on Friday arrived at the Stonecutters Island port, commencing a friendship visit to Hong Kong after attending the Peace and Friendship 2023 joint exercise in China’s Guangdong Province.

It is the first time that China has invited foreign naval ships to visit Hong Kong since the region's return to the country in 1997, demonstrating China's goodwill and respect toward its relations with countries participating in the exercise, including Việt Nam. In addition to Việt Nam, the navies of Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Thailand also visit Hong Kong this time.

Welcoming the Vietnamese delegation at port, Deputy Commander of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Hong Kong Garrison Navy Rear Admiral Tan Zhiwei affirmed that China will create favourable conditions for the delegation to have a successful trip, contributing to the consolidation and enhancement of the sound relationship between the navies of Việt Nam and China.

While in Hong Kong, the delegation will tour the garrison’s exhibition centre and take part in various cultural, sports, and culinary exchange activities.

The visit lasts until November 27.

Captain of Frigate 016-Quang Trung Lieutenant Vũ Trọng Tân told the Vietnam News Agency that the exercise provides an opportunity for the forces of the participating countries to engage in exchanges and military cooperation. It helps them strengthen mutual trust and understanding, and enhance their capabilities in counter-terrorism and maritime security maintenance within the region. — VNS