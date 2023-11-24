Submit Release
News Search

There were 603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,601 in the last 365 days.

ILO Director-General Message for the elimination of gender-based violence

Violence and harassment against women and girls know no borders, not even the workplace.

One in five persons in employment faces violence and harassment during their working life.

And three out of five, mostly women, endure it repeatedly.

We can prevent this.

We can act before it happens.

It means investing in preventing violence and harassment against women and girls, inside and outside the workplace.

Investing in rooting out discrimination. Everywhere.

Only by acting together can we make a difference.

ILO Convention No. 190 grants everyone the right to a violence-free work environment.

As I join the 16 Days of Activism for the elimination of violence against women and girls, I call upon all Member States to ratify Convention 190.

Together, we can create a more inclusive world of work and ensure social justice for all.

Let's unite to stop this violence BEFORE it begins.

You just read:

ILO Director-General Message for the elimination of gender-based violence

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more