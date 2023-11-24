Artificial Photosynthesis Market to hit USD 95.46 billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +13.5% | Exactitude Consultancy

Artificial Photosynthesis Market

Artificial Photosynthesis Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2029

The Global Artificial Photosynthesis Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report provides an analysis of the Artificial Photosynthesis Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Artificial Photosynthesis Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Artificial Photosynthesis Market in the coming years.

The global artificial photosynthesis market is projected to reach USD 95.46 billion by 2029 from USD 47.35 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2029.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Panasonic Corporation, ENGIE, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Siemens Energy, FUJITSU, Evonik Industries AG, FUJIFILM Corporation, Toyota Central R&D Labs., Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Twelve and other Prominent players.

Recent Developments

In January 2020, ENGIE along with 8 partner institutes worked on a project named CONDOR. CONDOR is aimed at the production of fuels by using carbon dioxide (CO2) as feedstock and sunlight as the sole energy source. The project proposes a photosynthetic device made of two compartments a photoelectrochemical cell that splits water and CO2 and generates oxygen and syngas, a mixture of H2 and CO, and a (photo)reactor that converts syngas into methanol and dimethylether (DME), via bi-functional heterogeneous catalysts. The final target is a full photosynthetic device with 8% solar-to-syngas and 6% solar-to-DME efficiencies with three-months continuous outdoor operation

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Artificial Photosynthesis market. The major and emerging players of the Artificial Photosynthesis Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Artificial Photosynthesis market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Artificial Photosynthesis market

Artificial Photosynthesis Market by Technology, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

Co-Electrolysis

Photo Electro Catalysis

Others (Nanotechnology, Hybrid Process

Artificial Photosynthesis Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

Hydrocarbons

Hydrogen

Chemicals

If opting for the Global version of Artificial Photosynthesis Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific ( Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global artificial photosynthesis market. Japan, China, India, and South Korea are the countries that make up the region. The region faces a difficult task in reducing its carbon footprint from fossil-fuel-powered businesses, such as power generation. Asia Pacific is one of the major markets that have implemented green technologies to achieve government-set greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. In addition, countries like Japan and South Korea are boosting their investments in novel energy and fuel generation technologies including fuel cells, carbon recycling, and others. North America is expected to grow faster in coming years. The presence of supportive regulations and incentives for sustainable development projects in the United States drives the regional market. During the forecast period, the rising demand for reliable power supply in the region would additionally fuel market growth. This has boosted the usage of clean fuels like hydrogen for a variety of energy needs.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Artificial Photosynthesis study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

