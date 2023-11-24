Two-Time Speaker of the Year Winner Jaz Ampaw-Farr Takes Global Stage with London Speaker Bureau
Milton Keynes Power Couple Leading The Human Revolution
Teachers changed my life and taught me to be 10% braver every day. Now I'm sharing that message with the world.”MILTON KEYNES, BUCKS, UK, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jaz Ampaw-Farr, a two-time winner of the Speaker of the Year award and local woman keynote speaker, is set to embark on an international journey after joining the prestigious London Speaker Bureau. Jaz's remarkable trajectory from a former primary teacher to a globally recognized speaker is a testament to her powerful message of resilience and her huge impact on diverse audiences.
The Journey Unfolds: From TEDx to Global Recognition
Jaz Ampaw-Farr's journey began when she was selected to deliver a TEDx Talk titled "The Power of Everyday Heroes" (Watch TEDx Talk), which has now garnered over 140,000 views in schools worldwide. Her inspirational story, often likened to the heartwarming reunion video of Ian Wright and Mr. Pigden, resonates deeply with audiences.
From BBC The Apprentice to Global Speaker: Overcoming Challenges with Resilience
Jaz describes herself as a Failure Ninja after being fired by Lord Sugar as a candidate on BBC The Apprentice. Despite this setback, she emerged stronger, turning challenges into opportunities and eventually achieving international acclaim as a speaker.
Headlining Prestigious Events: Leeds Arena, Birmingham ICC, The Excel
Jaz Ampaw-Farr has headlined at major events, speaking to thousands at iconic venues such as Leeds Arena, The Birmingham ICC, and The Excel. Her captivating speeches blend inspiration, horrific trauma and humour with actionable strategies, leaving a lasting impact on diverse audiences.
Film in the Making: Sharing a Powerful Life Story
Currently, a production company is working on a film that will capture Jaz Ampaw-Farr's incredible life journey. From enduring horrific abuse by her own parents to navigating foster care and homelessness on the streets, Jaz's story is one of resilience and triumph. Her upcoming film promises to shed light on the transformative power of small acts of kindness and connection.
"Because of You - This is Me": A Memoir of Transformation
Jaz credits five everyday hero teachers for her success, and her book, "Because of You - This is Me," chronicles how these educators transformed her life through acts of kindness. The memoir underscores the profound impact teachers can have on a child's life and serves as an inspiring testament to the ripple effect of compassion. This is available to pre-order on Amazon
Global Leadership Consultancy: Be Human First Ltd
Jaz, alongside her husband and business partner Ed Ampaw-Farr, runs Be Human First Ltd, a global leadership consultancy. The company is dedicated to developing human-first leaders through keynotes, coaching, and training. Jaz and Ed's collaborative efforts have led to the establishment of a thriving consultancy that impacts individuals and organisations worldwide.
A Woman on a Mission: Inspiring Lives, One Speech at a Time
Jaz Ampaw-Farr's story is not just about personal triumph; it's a mission to inspire lives globally. Her engaging and powerful speeches have garnered acclaim, making her a sought-after speaker for international events. Joining the London Speaker Bureau marks a pivotal moment in her career, allowing her to share her message with an even broader audience.
