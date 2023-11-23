PV Power signs comprehensive cooperation agreement with T&T Group and SHB

VIETNAM, November 23 - HÀ NỘI — PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power) has signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Sài Gòn-Hà Nội Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) and T&T Group to jointly develop clean energy projects.

PV Power will partner with T&T Group in researching clean energy and green hydrogen initiatives in Việt Nam. Meanwhile, PV Power and its member units will provide T&T Group with management, operation, maintenance, repair and personnel training for power plants.

For SHB, PV Power will prioritise financial services provided by the bank, such as cash flow management services, credit granting, payment and other banking services to ensure quality and competitive prices.

PV Power, T&T Group, and SHB will also collaborate in areas of communications, brand promotion, information technology development, digital transformation, and sharing management models and experiences.

Hoàng Văn Quang, PV Power chairman, believed that the strengths of T&T Group in investing and developing power projects, particularly renewable energy, combined with SHB will open up a wide range of opportunities for investment cooperation to achieve the parties' development goals. — VNS