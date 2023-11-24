Vantage Rewards Partners with Amazon Canada, Unveils Exciting Redemption Option for Employees
Vantage Rewards Partners with Amazon Canada, Unveils Exciting Redemption Option for Employees
This collaboration with Amazon reflects our commitment to providing our users with diverse and rewarding redemption options”CALGARY, CANADA, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a leading global HR Software as a Service (SaaS) provider company, announces a strategic integration with Amazon Canada, enriching the redemption experience for Vantage Rewards users.
— Nikhil Norula, Head of Americas, Vantage Circle
This integration will enable HRs to use Vantage Circle’s platform and help their employees to seamlessly redeem their rewards from the vast range of products from the Amazon Catalogue.
Here are some of the takeaways from the integration:
- Seamless redemption: Users can now directly explore the Vantage Circle Amazon Store, with items pulled in from Amazon.ca.
- Endless Product Options: Your team can pick from a diverse array of products on the site.
- Amazon Fulfillment of Orders: Once the order is placed, your points are automatically debited, and Amazon takes care of the rest.
Exclusive Bonus for Vantage Rewards Users:
As a special bonus for employees leveraging the Vantage Circle Amazon Store, they will unlock complimentary Amazon Prime benefits without needing a separate Prime membership. This exclusive offer includes the perks of free and fast shipping, access to exclusive deals, and more.
"We are excited to enhance the Vantage Rewards experience through our integration with Amazon Canada. This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing our users with diverse and rewarding redemption options," said Nikhil Norula, Head of Americas, Vantage Circle.
The Vantage Circle, Amazon Store integration, is now live, offering employees an enriched and convenient way to redeem their points for a wide range of products while enjoying the added bonus of complimentary Amazon Prime benefits.
About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global SaaS platform that drives holistic Employee Engagement using Rewards and recognition, Wellness, Feedback, and Exclusive Perks. With Vantage Circle's holistic platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major engagement areas: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The company’s innovative and research-based solutions are designed to unlock employee engagement and unleash employee potential to drive productivity. Currently, the user base is a massive 2M+ employees from leading corporations like Infosys, WIPRO, Airtel, Bosch, Tata Communications, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more
Vantage Circle
Vantage Circle
+91 98189 57429
pr@vantagecircle.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn