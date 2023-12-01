Knight Law Group Provides Unmatched Lemon Law Expertise in the State of California
Knight Law Group, the foremost Lemon Law firm in California, has revealed the introduction of their new website, LemonLawHelp.com.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knight Law Group, California's preeminent Lemon Law firm, has announced the launch of their new website, LemonLawHelp.com. The new site contains a wealth of information to educate California automotive consumers on their rights under the state's Lemon Law, the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act.
Many of California’s over 14 million registered vehicles experience problems that keep Californians from commuting to their jobs, dropping their children off at school, or driving to a medical appointment. Roughly 100,000 lemon vehicles are sold every year nationwide. However, owners shouldn't have to pay for defective parts or malfunctioning vehicles.
With a mission to ensure every car buyer receives a dependable vehicle they can rely upon, Knight Law Group provides guidance on common defects, Lemon Law eligibility, and how to obtain buybacks or replacement vehicles at LemonLawHelp.com. Multilingual support is available.
Ranked California's #1 Lemon Law firm, Knight Law Group has secured record-breaking financial recoveries for clients with defective vehicles. Their launch of LemonLawHelp.com and AyudaLeyLimon.com underscores an ongoing commitment to serving diverse communities across California.
Consumers can visit the Knight Law Group site to learn about their consumer rights and connect with attorneys for free case reviews. LemonLawHelp.com empowers Californians to exercise their rights under the Lemon Law to get the reliable vehicle they deserve.
About Knight Law Group: Knight Law Group is a leading California consumer rights law firm. The firm has successfully handled thousands of automotive lemon law, dealer fraud, personal injury, and product liability cases through its Los Angeles headquarters. Ranked the #1 Lemon Law firm in the state, Knight Law Group's multilingual staff serves diverse communities across California. Their all-star team of experts and unmatched resources have led to record verdicts, successful client outcomes, and top settlements.
Company: Knight Law Group
Address: 10250 Constellation Blvd. Suite 2500
City: Los Angeles
State: CA
Zip code: 90067
Toll-free number: 877-222-2222
Fax Number: 310-552-7973
Email: info@knightlaw.com
Joe Ridout
Lemon Law Help by Knight Law Group
+1 877-222-2222
info@knightlaw.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram