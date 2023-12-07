Bestselling Author Andrew Matthews’ New Book: “BOUNCING BACK! How We Rebound from Disappointment and Disaster”

Bouncing Back Book Cover Art

BOUNCING BACK! is about discovering resilience we didn’t know we had. It is a book for these times!

Absolutely the MOST INSPIRING book I have ever read!” — Jim Kalb, CEO, Triad Components Group, San Diego

TRINITY BEACH, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, December 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOUNCING BACK! features stories of people who were broke, shattered, defeated - and they got back up.Author Andrew Matthews’ gentle, common-sense philosophy resonates with readers worldwide. His books have sold over 8 million copies in 48 languages.Says Andrew, “Everybody fails and everybody hurts. In BOUNCING BACK! I pinpoint 7 things that resilient people do - that anyone can do.”He adds, “No one is born extraordinary. We become extraordinary, resilient, unstoppable by conquering circumstances we didn’t choose. Persistence matters more than talent.”BOUNCING BACK! is illustrated with Andrew Matthews’ much-loved cartoons. His characters make complex ideas simple - and memorable. The book has been embraced by banks, software corporations, and by universities as recommended reading for their staff.Andrew’s first book, BEING HAPPY! became a publishing phenomenon, selling over 3 million copies. It was recommended by psychologists to their patients. It was the basis of University courses in the USA. World golfing #1 Nick Faldo revealed, “BEING HAPPY! Is my favourite book because it helped me win the British Open!”Matthews’ other titles include FOLLOW YOUR HEART, HAPPINESS NOW, HAPPINESS in HARD TIMES and HOW LIFE WORKS.Andrew Matthews’ books are bestsellers in the USA, UK, and his home country, Australia. But why are they chart toppers in China, Vietnam, South Korea, the Philippines, Russia, Mexico, Hungary, Poland, Croatia and even Iran? He explains, “People want simple messages in simple language. My cartoons help readers remember the message.”The first printing of BOUNCING BACK! sold out in 3 weeks. The Singapore launch at the Marina Bay Sands: all seats totally sold out. Andrew recently completed an author tour of Singapore and Malaysia where he addressed Motorola, Intel, Dell, Citibank, World Resorts, and the Singapore University of Social Sciences.An in-demand conference speaker , Andrew Matthews has presented to over 1,000 corporations worldwide. He also speaks in prisons, sharing his message of bouncing back with Kajang Prison in Malaysia, in Changi Prison School and Kaki Bukit Centre Prison School in Singapore, and at the Mabel Basset Correctional Centre in Oklahoma. In January 2024, Andrew will address 400 executives in Dubai.BOUNCING BACK! is available worldwide on Amazon, in eBook and hardcopy. For more information about BOUNCING BACK! and the author, visit www.andrewmatthews.com

