Rutland Barracks // DUI Drug, Possession of Methamphetamine

CASE#: 23B4007518

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 11/23/2023 at approximately 0001 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drug, Possession of methamphetamine

ACCUSED: Justin Dugger

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 23, 2023, at approximately 0001 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on South Main Street in Rutland for an observed violation. The operator was identified as Justin Dugger (25). Throughout the interaction with Dugger, troopers observed indicators of drug impairment. During a search of Dugger’s person and vehicle troopers located suspected drugs. Dugger was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs). Dugger was subsequently taken into custody for DUI and transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing. Dugger was subsequently released on a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/20/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.