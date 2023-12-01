SevenChill Unveils Merry December Sales on Amazon and Official Website, Features Pain Killing Pillows and Massagers
Unlock deep serenity with SevenChill's Merry December Sale—up to 41% off on advanced sleep and wellness products featuring high technology and Oriental WisdomEL MONTE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SevenChill, a rising star in the sleep and wellness sector, is excited to announce the commencement of its Merry December Sale starting from December 7th. This sale offers customers the opportunity to purchase SevenChill's top-rated neck pain killer pillows and massagers at discounted prices of up to 41% off. These products are available on both Amazon and the official SevenChill website.
As the holiday season approaches, many people are looking for ways to relax and unwind after a busy year. SevenChill's muscle pain relief products are the ideal solution for those who suffer from muscle pain and tension. The Merry December Sale offers customers an opportunity to acquire these premium products at a mere fraction of their original cost. Customers can enjoy discounts of up to 41% off, freebies for new customers, and free worldwide shipping when order directly on the SevenChill website. For the Amazon shoppers, the rewards continue as to seize savings of up to 20% by embracing the perks of Amazon Prime membership and relish the swiftness of expedited FBA shipping services.
Inspired by the profound wisdom of Oriental healing traditions, SevenChill is dedicated to providing not just physical comfort but a holistic sense of rejuvenation. As its slogan says, the brand tries to unwind, recharge, and create another habitat of self-healing and fatigue relief.
The brand's two best-selling products, the Ergo™ Contour Memory Foam Pillow and Neck™ Shiatsu Neck Massager, have received rave reviews from customers for their effectiveness in providing comfort and relaxation. Gaining huge popularity in Asia with a GMV of over 7.5 million USD within eight months of its launch, the Ergo™ Contour Memory Foam Pillow is crafted to suit individual needs and preferences, with flexible firmness, heights, and sleep-zones, which support the head and neck, promoting proper alignment and reducing neck and shoulder pain. The Neck™ Shiatsu Neck Massager, on the other hand, uses advanced technology to target specific pressure points and alleviate tension in the neck and shoulders, which has earned numerous 5-star ratings on Vine Voice review. Product innovation remains a cornerstone of SevenChill's ethos. Recently, the brand achieved acclaim by securing the Product Development Innovation Award at the BrandStar Awards 2023.
"We are thrilled to launch our Merry December Sale and expand our online business to the US, Canada and more EU countries," says SevenChill's spokesman. "Our products have been well-received by customers in the just-concluded Black Friday discount season, and we are excited to make them more accessible to a wider audience. We believe that investing in one's health is crucial, and our products are designed to provide relief from fatigue and promote self-healing. We look forward to helping more people achieve better health and wellness through our products."
Moreover, SevenChill has recently launched its Affiliate Program on their official website, inviting social media creators and Key Opinion Consumers (KOC) to join and advocate for SevenChill’s products. By participating, affiliates not only earn commissions but also unlock a realm of wellness and rewards. This initiative serves to spread the message of leading a healthy and balanced life to a broader audience who align with similar values and beliefs.
This Christmas, SevenChill invites wellness enthusiasts to explore its range of oriental wisdom pillows and massagers. The event is a unique opportunity to experience the effectiveness of bedding and relaxing products and join a global community that values quality rest.
For more information, interested parties can access SevenChill's official page to discover these incredible deals and learn more about the products redefining relaxation philosophy worldwide.
