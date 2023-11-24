HAG is closing the first tranche with Bitmain's Cutting-Edge S21, Offering Exclusive Edges to Early Investors

"HAG's pioneering Bitcoin mining venture offers exclusive benefits to early investors, showcasing commitment to innovation."

Singapore, Singapore, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking move, HAG is set to close its first tranche of fundraising on November 30 at 24:00 (UTC-5), marking a pivotal moment in the company's evolution.

Through tireless efforts, the HAG team successfully secured a deal with a key supplier, positioning the company to adopt Bitmain's latest S21. To commemorate this significant milestone, HAG is offering exclusive boons to its first tranche investors, creating a limited-time opportunity for enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Exciting boons for First Tranche Investors:

Exclusive Stock Dividends: HAG is pleased to offer investors in the first tranche unique stock dividends. For every 10 HAG tokens invested, investors will receive an additional HAG token, effectively gaining complimentary extra hash power.

Locked Price at $39: Despite the dynamic nature of the market, HAG maintains the offering price at $39. This exclusive advantage allows investors to secure a favorable rate amidst market fluctuations, enhancing investment decision-making based on historical market patterns. To be transparent, price of mining equipment is highly and positively correlated with Bitcoin price in the past.

World-Leading S21: HAG is confirmed to adopt Bitmain's world-leading S21 as its underlying hash power source. Comparative analysis between S21 and S19XP reveals a remarkable 43% increase in yield coupled with a 31% decrease in break-even price. Additionally, HAG anticipates initiating S21 operations faster than the industry average, delivering a strategic edge to its investors.

HAG's Vision and Industry Expertise:

With members stepping into the Bitcoin mining industry in 2014, HAG's overarching vision is to provide compliant, transparent, and sustainable access to Bitcoin mining for investors. The decision to adopt S21 ahead of the market average underscores HAG's commitment to staying at the forefront of industry advancements.

Operational Details and Timeline:

Following the closing of the first tranche on November 30, HAG plans to commence operations on February 1 of the upcoming year—faster than the maximum preparation duration outlined in the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM). The company is dedicated to meticulous fine-tuning, ensuring a high and reasonable operational standard by the designated date.

HAG invites potential investors and stakeholders to seize this unprecedented opportunity, aligning with a pioneering force in the Bitcoin mining landscape.

About HAG:

Hashrate Asset Group aspires to build the world’s first sustainable, compliant and transparent Bitcoin standard arithmetic operating model. HAG Token allows investors to join the ecosystem and receive a real-time return on your investment. HAG mining farm is located in the United States, and the team is composed of industry-leading professionals from Bitmain, Goldman Sachs, and TSMC.

